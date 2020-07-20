Waikato DHB criticised over newborn baby's death

Waikato DHB has come under fire from the Health and Disability Commissioner over the death of a newborn baby in their care.

Waikato DHB staff have been criticised for a “lack of critical thinking” and low staffing levels after a baby died in their care.

In a ruling from the Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill, he said the DHB was in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights for over the care provided to the newborn at their neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in 2017.

The latest ruling comes just four months after Waikato DHB was criticised for a “pattern of poor care” that saw a man in his 60s die after surgery to remove a polyp.

The baby was born with perinatal hypoxic-ischaemic encephalopathy (HIE) and was admitted to NICU at Waikato DHB.

Treatment for HIE was commenced, but on day four the baby developed neonatal sepsis. Her condition deteriorated rapidly, and she subsequently died from an overwhelming infection.

READ MORE:

*Chop at the top: Waikato DHB proposes shrinking management team

*Stuffy wards and subdivided bedroom among Waikato Hospital building woes

Hill criticised the staffing levels at the NICU, and considered that the DHB staff involved “showed a lack of critical thinking”.

Staffing levels were also highlighted by Professor Frank Bloomfield, professor of Neonatology at the University of Auckland and the independent expert asked to review the case by the Commissioner.

“Professor Bloomfield advised that in a NICU with 41 cots, in his view it was seriously inadequate to have just one member of staff (a clinical nurse specialist or paediatrician) who was also responsible for covering the delivery suite and postnatal wards,” the report said.

The report also quoted Bloomfield directly, describing “not a safe level of staffing for a tertiary neonatal intensive care unit.”

The 20-page report also reported comments from a neonatal paediatrician, named only as ‘Dr C’, who said “the delay in starting antibiotics was not consistent with best practice”.

Hill also said staff delayed commencing EEG monitoring, failed to undertake an adequate assessment of the baby as she began to deteriorate, a move that delayed antibiotic treatment, and did not document adequate medical records.

As a consequence, treatment for both of the baby’s conditions was delayed.

The Commissioner recommended that the DHB introduce an education programme for all NICU staff about the signs of possible infection, and about handover and documentation, and that they provide a formal apology to the whānau of the baby.

He also recommended that the DHB analyse the number of cot-side EEG monitoring units required; review the staffing levels in the NICU; and review its procedures for "Early Onset Neonatal Infection Prevention".