Family planning clinics across the country unable to keep up with demand

Family Planning is struggling to keep up with demand after Covid-19.

New Zealand’s biggest sexual health organisation is failing to meet demand after Covid-19.

Family Planning chief executive Jackie Edmond said they were already struggling pre-covid and lockdown had caused more disruption, with long phone waits and clinics having no available appointments for months.

“Even prior to lockdown we were struggling to keep up. We had waiting times and difficulties getting through the demand for services,” she said.

“And the added impact of lockdown has made it even more difficult, and we’ve seen a significant increase in demand for appointments.”

Family Planning provides a range of sexual and reproductive health services including birth control, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy help and information on healthy relationships and gender identity.

Edmond said the non-for-profit charitable organisation received more than 1000 calls a day, with some people waiting on hold for more than five minutes, and 300 booking queries through their website a day.

Figures she'd received show after covid, website traffic had gone up 60 per cent, and they were receiving more complaints than ever through their social media pages.

“We are trying incredibly hard to respond, but we are definitely seeing people waiting for a long time when they're calling, and we can see that lots of people are hanging up because they’re giving up.”

The organisation operated with over-the-phone consultations during lockdown, but in-person appointments were pushed out until lower alert levels were reached.

Edmonds said although they'd tried to do more phone consultations to ease the load and increase their hours, among other things, ultimately it came down to a lack of funding and support.

“The funding we receive through our Government contracts has not substantively increased in 12 years.

“In effect this means we’re being asked to run our clinics on the same budget we got 12 years ago –despite population growth, more complex appointments and increasing demand for our services.”

“We’ve done everything we can to try to improve it but the demand is out-stripping our ability to respond.”

Edmond apologised to patients for the long wait and said they were working on more ways to improve their services.

“We feel very bad about this issue.”