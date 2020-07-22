Lots of coughs and colds, but demand for Covid testing down in Canterbury

Health Minister Chris Hipkins announces Government is pumping more money into its drug-funding agency, its contact tracing efforts, vaccine development and other Covid-19 health responses.

Canterbury GPs are seeing lots of coughs and colds, but that isn’t translating into more people being swabbed for Covid-19.

The Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) area has the second lowest testing rate of any DHB in the country, according to Ministry of Health figures.

That covers the period from January 22 to July 20, so doesn't provide a recent snapshot. However, people involved in the Covid-19 response say testing is down.

Nationally, just eight Covid-19 tests of people in the community were processed on Sunday. There were 681 tests processed in total, but 673 were of people in isolation hotels.

READ MORE:

* First open Covid-19 pop-up testing clinic in Tekapo

* Coronavirus: First random Covid-19 tests conducted as screening ramps up

* Canterbury doctors checking five people a day for coronavirus symptoms



Health Minister Chris Hipkins has said he wants an average of 4000 tests across New Zealand each day to make sure the virus is not in the community.

In the week to July 20, an average of 1845 tests were done each day.

About 90 general practices are able to swab people for Covid-19 in Canterbury, according to Canterbury Primary Response Group primary emergency operations centre manager Deborah Callahan.

Alden Williams/The-Press Community Covid-19 testing at Pak 'n Save Moorhouse in Christchurch earlier this year. (File photo)

However, some people presenting with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 – such as cough, sore throat, or a head cold – were not taking up the offer to be tested.

“Anecdotally, what I've heard is it's mostly patient choice,” Callahan said.

"Anybody who has those Covid-like symptoms will be offered a swab, that's the intention."

The latest ministry guidelines say the priority group for testing is people with symptoms who, in the past 14 days, have had contact with a confirmed or probable case, travelled overseas, had direct contact with a person who has travelled overseas, worked on an international aircraft or ship, or cleaned at an international airport or port.

Other people presenting to health providers with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 could be tested for surveillance purposes.

Anyone who was offered a swab should take up the offer, a ministry spokeswoman said.

The Colleges of GPs were sending a message to all their members, confirming they should offer testing to all people presenting with symptoms.

Rolleston GP Dr Phil Schroeder said two months ago, every person with a cough or cold would have been swabbed for Covid-19, but GPs were now more focused on the priority group.

"We can swab other people as well but most people are asking not be swabbed if they don't represent a big risk."

There was very little influenza in the community at present, but rhinoviruses (which cause the common cold) were circulating, he said.

“We’ve got coughs and colds we’re seeing quite frequently now on a daily basis.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff The latest ministry testing guidelines lists a high priority group, but says anyone with symptoms consistent with Covid-19 could be tested for surveillance purposes.

Callahan said people were more interested in being swabbed when they were concerned about Covid-19 being present in the community.

“The numbers are much lower in general [now], the demand is much lower.”

Ideally, more people would be getting tested, but the main risk was at the border and in managed isolation and quarantine facilities, not the community, she said.

Schroeder said authorities were not aware of any community transmission of Covid-19 in Canterbury.

The CDHB said for the week running July 13 to 19, 1508 tests were done for people residing in Canterbury.

From January to June, the CDHB had a testing rate of 61 people per 1000. Only the West Coast was lower, with a rate of 54 tests per 1000 people.