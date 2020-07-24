Keith Marshall dies of bowel cancer soon after calling for earlier screening

Keith Marshall, 65, died in March 2020 several years after he was diagnosed with bowel cancer on his 58th birthday. Video first published February 2020.

A man who called for Māori and others to be screened earlier for bowel cancer has succumbed to the disease, leaving his widow heartbroken.

Keith Marshall, 65, died on March 24, the day before the Covid-19 alert level 4 lockdown came into effect. His family held a celebration of his life on July 17, his birthday.

“I miss many things about Keith,” wife Gail Marshall said.

“I miss his voice, his loving, his advice, his humour and just being my friend. We were a great team. We were still so much in love. My heart is broken.”

Keith Marshall was diagnosed with bowel cancer on his 58th birthday.

The Masterton man, of iwi Ngāti Kahungunu, spoke to Stuff from hospital in February to back a call from Bowel Cancer NZ for the Government to immediately extend the national bowel screening programme to Māori aged 50 to 59, and the wider population in that age group by 2025.

Monique Ford/Stuff A month before his death Keith Marshall backed a call from Bowel Cancer NZ to immediately extend the national bowel screening programme to Māori aged 50-59.

The free screening programme has so-far been rolled out in half of New Zealand's 20 district health board areas. To be eligible, people have to be between 60 and 74.

About 12 per cent of New Zealanders diagnosed with bowel cancer every year are between 50 and 59, according to Bowel Cancer NZ. The rate is far higher for Māori at 22 per cent.

Speaking in February, Marshall said he might not be dying if a wider screening programme had been in place when he needed.

Following intensive treatment in 2013 and 2014, he found out last year the cancer had returned, spreading to other parts of his body. The worst tumour was around his spine, leaving him unable to use his legs.

As someone who was a national cyclist in his youth, he found this hard to accept, Gail Marshal said.

”He was a healthy man with grandchildren who adored him and a family that wanted to spend his retirement with him.”

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF/Stuff Keith Marshall with his granddaughter, Te Aaria Marshall.

Keith Marshall experienced bleeding for almost six months before he was diagnosed, which meant a delay in treatment, his widow said.

“Keith should have been tested immediately,” his wife said.

“Time is always of the essence with any cancer. I wish we had got a second opinion earlier. I wish Keith had told me he was bleeding earlier.”

The couple celebrated 45 years of marriage in February as they knew they would not get to their 50th anniversary.

“We had a bucket list,” Gail Marshall said.

They had a romantic weekend in Queenstown, and took their family to Napier. The couple had also planned trips to Hawaii and to see the Tour de France, which never happened.

“This was so disappointing as I had promised we would do this in our retirement.”

Because Keith Marshall died the day before lockdown and was buried at his family urupa after it came into effect, his family faced multiple obstacles.

“It was very difficult and emotional for all of us,” Gail Marshall said.

During the celebration of his life, held last week, the family played a video of Keith Marshall talking to Stuff about his bowel cancer diagnosis. Gail Marshall said the family collected $100 for Bowel Cancer NZ at the memorial, and she had heard some of his friends had booked in to see their doctors for checkups.

She said her husband had a strong sense of faith, and often told her: “It’s all in God’s plan Gail.”

“He was an active, caring, courageous man who loved his family and friends.

“He helped so many people in the community and was not afraid to stand up for what he believed in.”

Bowel Cancer New Zealand medical advisor Professor Frank Frizelle said lowering the screening age for Māori was about equity.

The Covid-19 response affected the roll-out of the national bowel screening programme, resulting in provisional start dates for the 10 DHBs yet to start the service being rescheduled.

Ministry of Health bowel cancer screening clinical director Dr Susan Parry said the ministry would be assessing whether the next five DHBs were ready to start the programme over the next four months.

Canterbury DHB would be assessed in August, and the DHB was working towards a start time of late September or early October.

Parry said the ministry was aware of the interest in introducing a lower starting age for Māori and Pacific people, and a significant amount of work had been done on the issues.

The ministry was focused on fully rolling out the programme, and no decision had been made yet on whether to start screening earlier for those groups.