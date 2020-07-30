Consultation to flow on permanent chlorination of Tasman water supplies

Permanent chlorination may become a feature of more Tasman District Council supplies including Richmond.

Tasman District Council is about to consult for a month on a proposal to permanently chlorinate its water supplies for Richmond, Riwaka-Kaiteriteri, Motueka, Hāmama and Upper Takaka.

Council activity planning adviser Helen Lane on Thursday told councillors the decision was “significant and potentially controversial”, which meant the matter warranted public consultation.

The consultation is due to open on Tuesday and close on September 4. It comes after councillors agreed to the move at a meeting in April.

On Thursday, the councillors approved the consultation document and selected a subcommittee to consider any submissions and make recommendations to the full council. The subcommittee consists of councillors Trevor Tuffnell, Celia Butler, Barry Dowler, Trindi Walker and Dana Wensley, who will be the chairwoman.

Wensley told her fellow elected members that she supported going out for consultation and receiving feedback.

Helen Murdoch/Stuff Councillor Barry Dowler says he drank chlorinated water for the first 32 years of his life without any effects.

"It is going to be a controversial topic, I understand that,” she said. “But we need to ensure that people understand the deeper issues involved – that they do involve human health and welfare and also there's a big economic component. If our water supply is affected, there’s flow-on effects that will be quite disastrous, not just for health but for our economy in terms of people’s livelihoods."

Dowler said he'd spent the first 32 years of his life drinking chlorinated water.

"I haven't gone green, I've got five fingers and five toes on each limb so it hasn't affected me I don't think at all."

CHERIE SIVIGNON/STUFF Councillor Celia Butler asked for the inclusion in the consultation document of the effects "or none” of chlorinated water once it went through the wastewater system.

Councillor Dean McNamara said it seemed "nigh on impossible" for anything other than chlorination to meet the drinking water standards. It was looking "imminently likely" chlorination would become a Government-enforced stance any way.

"So we're spending $20,000 plus [on consultation] ... to do something's that looking like being legislated," McNamara said.

Council activity planning manager Dwayne Fletcher said the point of the whole exercise was to keep the water as safe as possible for the community and "that doesn't need to wait for a regulator to make the decision for us".

Butler asked for the inclusion in the consultation document of the effects "or none” of chlorinated water once it went through the wastewater system.

Stuff Ten of the 15 council water treatment plants already have permanent chlorination.

Some people had expressed concern about the possible effects of chlorinated water on septic tanks and on the Arthur Marble Aquifer in Golden Bay.

Public drop-in sessions are planned during the consultation period for Richmond, Motueka and Upper Takaka at which council staff will be available to discuss the proposal and answer any questions.

A question-and-answer session about drinking water safety and the use of chlorine as a residual disinfectant with a “panel of independent experts” from Nelson Marlborough Health and Water New Zealand is to be posted on the council website.

Residual disinfection was one of the recommendations from the Government’s inquiry into the 2016 Havelock North campylobacter outbreak.

"Having multiple treatments, for example: water source protection, filtration, UV and providing residual disinfection is part of the ‘multi-barrier approach’, which is being widely adopted as the standard approach to drinking water treatment around the world," says a council staff report from April.

Tasman District Council has 15 water treatment plants. Of these, 10 already have permanent chlorination – Brightwater-Hope, Collingwood, Dovedale, Eighty Eight Valley, Māpua-Ruby Bay, Murchison, Pōhara, Redwood Valley, Tapawera and Wakefield.

A timeline for the consultation outlines a hearing date for submissions on October 6 with October 20 set aside for deliberations. The subcommittee is set to make recommendations to the full council on December 3. A date for any permanent chlorination to come into effect is yet to be confirmed.