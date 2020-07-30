Top doctor calls for mass hepatitis B testing for Māori, Asian and Pacific adults

A top doctor has called for mass testing of all adult Māori, Asian and Pacific Island people for hepatitis B, after new research finds rates of the disease are not decreasing.

It is the leading cause of liver cancer in New Zealand, with more than 90,000 Kiwis living with the disease.

It accounts for 50 per cent of deaths from liver disease for Māori, Pacific and Asian people, compared to only 10 per cent for Europeans.

Many of those people will die or need transplants for liver cancer or failure, with the contagious virus a high cost to the health system, researcher Professor Ed Gane said.

That is despite the introduction of a universal hepatitis B vaccine for babies in 1988.

But most of those affected are over the age of 30, suggesting the vaccination programme was successful.

There have been more than 1000 deaths from liver cancer caused by hepatitis B and 200 liver transplants over the past 10 years.

“Hepatitis B is still a big problem in New Zealand, 33 years after we had a vaccine,” he said.

“It affects young people; generally men in their early 40s and 50s. In many cases they are the single income provider in their household. It hits the community as a whole.”

Gane called for better awareness of the disease and for GPs and community health providers to increase their testing.

“We need more testing of adults. Māori, Pacific and Asian adults should all be tested,” he said.

People who contract hepatitis B become sick soon after infection and recover fully, but go on to develop liver damage later in life.

It is very contagious and spreads from person to person through bodily fluids, including blood, semen and vaginal fluids.

It can be treated if detected early, but the vast majority of cases are picked up at an advanced stage with a survival rate of between two and three months.

Babies born with the disease have it for life.

“Most people don’t know they have it until they get a complication and develop liver failure or cancer,” Gane said.

New Zealand had issues with both diagnosing the disease, and following up with those who have it, Gane added.

At 2 per cent of New Zealand’s population, this is a rate much higher than other high income countries and 10 times that of Australia.

His research estimated 93,600 live with the disease.