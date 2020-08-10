Coronavirus: Cancer patient's urgent plea for treatment in New Zealand

David Newman has neuro-endocrine cancer, a rare form of cancer that requires him to fly to Melbourne for specialist treatment.

A Christchurch cancer patient is missing out on potentially life-saving treatment due to rising Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

Christchurch man David Newman, 59, says he’s been “to hell and back” as he seeks treatment for neuro-endocrine cancer, known as NETs, which is not available in this country.

He eagerly awaits word from the Ministry of Health about an emergency treatment option closer to home, as Melbourne’s growing Covid-19 situation prevents him from going there.

Newman was diagnosed with NETs nearly three years ago. He is immunocompromised, but wasn’t allowed to self-isolate and had to quarantine with other travellers after his last “horrific” trip to Melbourne in June.

He and wife Pip Newman, 62, were told they would be isolating in Auckland, but after a three-hour wait at the airport, they were taken by bus to Rotorua along with the other passengers on their flight.

“There were no social distancing rules. We felt very vulnerable,” David Newman said.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Pip and David Newman, with dog Keesha, say travelling to Australia for David’s treatment has become too risky as the number of Covid-19 cases increase.

He had no access to food for more than nine hours, which was made worse by the fact his chemotherapy medication required food to be taken with it.

“He looked like he was going to be sick. And if he did get sick, he’d have to go all the way back to Auckland again for proper hospital care,” wife Pip Newman said.

David Newman said it was vital the help he needed was made available in New Zealand, so he could complete his treatment and ultimately “extend my life.”

“If it doesn’t happen soon, I’ll deteriorate, won’t be able to work and will have to be hospitalised.”

Newman is receiving peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) – a form of targeted molecular therapy. It attracts and attaches to tumour cells – killing them.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff David Newman says he needs a New Zealand-based solution for his neuro-endocrine cancer before it's too late.

Pip Newman said the worry left her husband unable to sleep. The stress was increasing every day, and making his condition worse.

“I just want my husband around as long as possible. He has two beautiful daughters and four grandchildren, he needs to be around for them.”

Neuro-endocrine cancers affect people differently and can occur in several parts of the body. David Newman’s case is mostly in his pancreas, but also affects his liver, back and spleen.

RNZ Some New Zealand cancer patients are going without potentially life-saving treatment because of rising Covid-19 cases in Melbourne.

The Unicorn Foundation supports people with NETs. Chief executive Michelle Sullivan said about 2000 Kiwis are currently suffering from the disease, and about 25 new cases are likely to need PRRT each year.

“There is urgent need for an emergency solution to be put in place, and given the situation in Australia, a permanent solution is what we really need,” Sullivan said.

RNZ reported the Ministry of Health last year established public funding for Kiwis who needed to go to Australia for treatment. It was intended to be an interim solution until New Zealand was able to set up treatment locally.

“We’re talking about a very specific kind of cancer, it can occur in many parts of the body. The specialised treatment absolutely extends lives and so having it in New Zealand could make all the difference,” Sullivan said.