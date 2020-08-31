Apology for mother who says GP 'slapped' two-year-old during temper tantrum

The community outbreak of coronavirus in south Auckland has created an "atmosphere of hopelessness but also resilience", locals say.

A doctor who hit a sick two-year-old after he kicked her during a temper tantrum has been found to have behaved inappropriately and has to apologise to the boy’s mother.

The child’s mother made a complaint to the Health and Disability Commission over the incident where her son kicked the doctor in the stomach, screamed, and threw chewed paper.

She said the doctor slapped her son after he kicked her, but the doctor said she only tapped the boy on the face.

The boy had conjunctivitis, a fever and had been unwell for several days.

123rf The Health and Disability Commission has found a doctor who hit a sick child during a temper tantrum behaved disrespectfully and inappropriately.

The doctor was seeing the boy after hours. She had been at work since 10.15am where she was “double and triple booked” over the day.

The doctor said she apologised immediately after she “tapped” the boy on the face.

But Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill said the GP’s response was inappropriate and disrespectful regardless of the nature of the physical contact.

"It would not be unusual for [the GP] to experience irritable or uncooperative young patients when they are unwell. Whilst I do not condone any patient kicking their doctor, I expect appropriate mechanisms to be in place to respond to this, if and when it occurs.

"This incident was unwelcome and unprofessional. Further, the act has eroded the trust that [the mother] had in [the GP] as [the child’s] doctor,” he said.

Hill noted the incident was out of character for the GP, and did not reflect her general competence.

He also did not think it would happen again.

The GP has undergone further training and has apologised to the child’s mother. The medical centre has also put in place measures to manage her workload.