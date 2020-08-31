Waikato DHB's care found lacking after man's death

The Health and Disability Commissioner has found communication failures at the Waikato DHB (file photo).

Waikato DHB has been asked to apologise to the partner of a man who died after being discharged from a hospital emergency department.

In a report released on Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill​ found Waikato DHB had failed to provide services with “reasonable care and skill” to the man.

The man, aged in his 70s, was at home when he fell, hit his head, and lost consciousness for about 30 seconds.

He was taken to hospital suffering chest pains and was later transferred to a cardiology ward with an irregular heat rate and mild heart failure.

Hospital staff discharged the man five days later in a stable condition, but he was readmitted to hospital a day later after becoming unwell again.

Hill noted the man’s discharge summary form from his first admission that arrived with him was in draft form and didn’t mention him having had chest pain.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato DHB has been asked to write a letter of apology after its care of a man admitted to its ED was found wanting (file photo).

“There were communication failures at the DHB as to the man’s symptoms, which resulted in the ED cardiology registrar prioritising other patients who appeared to have more urgent presenting complaints first,” Hill wrote.

The man then became unresponsive but couldn’t be resuscitated and died before he could be seen by the cardiology service.

Hill said a failure to provide timely medical assessment in the ED fell outside of the standard of care that should have been met. Systemic issues at the DHB contributed to the long delay in the man being seen by doctors.

In his recommendations, Hill said the DHB should consider implementing a formalised process where an ED doctor reviews a patient’s “clinical picture” if there are significant delays in seeing the patient.

Hill also recommended Waikato DHB provide a report on the efficacy of changes to its cardiology service rostering as well as make a written apology to the man’s partner.

It’s not possible to say whether the man would have survived if earlier treatment was given, the report said.