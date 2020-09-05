Auckland woman diagnosed with terminal melanoma fighting to see son's wedding

Auckland woman Margie van Tonder spoke to Stuff about her journey with stage 4 melanoma.

When Margie van Tonder was diagnosed with cancer the first time, she felt betrayed by her body.

When it came back terminal two years later, she was “absolutely shattered”.

Tonder, now 57, found a lump growing on her upper arm in late 2014.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Margie van Tonder says she feels grateful to still be alive and wants to be around for her son’s wedding in 2021.

The Auckland woman said she and her husband initially believed it was just a cyst but her concern grew and she got it checked out.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: For those with cancer, lockdown brings about questions of life and death

* A year on: Solo father-of-six may have to fight again for life-saving drug funding

* Told she had 'fat lumps' under skin, 27-year-old diagnosed with stage 4 cancer



The lump turned out to be cancerous and van Tonder, from Albany on the North Shore, had to undergo another surgery to remove lymph nodes.

A year later, she was given the all clear.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Margie van Tonder pictured with husband Andre at their Albany home.

But while travelling two years later, she became sick with bronchitis, and when she returned to New Zealand, the wheeze remained.

In December 2017, van Tonder woke in the middle of the night in excruciating pain.

An X-ray showed a shadow in her right lung, which turned out to be a 12 centimetre tumour.

A positron emission tomography (PET) scan showed a further four tumours in her body, and she was told in January 2018 she had stage 4 inoperable melanoma.

Supplied Margie van Tonder started on immunotherapy drug Keytruda following her stage 4 diagnosis.

She said the diagnosis left her “absolutely shattered, totally guttered and gobsmacked”.

“It’s frightening to know there is something in your own body like that. You feel a sense of betrayal, like your body has let you down.”

van Tonder was started on radiation and then immunotherapy drug Keytruda to fight the tumours.

Overall, she has had a positive response to the drug with the four smaller tumours disappearing and her larger lung tumour shrinking to half its size.

Supplied Margie van Tonder says the diagnosis was shocking.

However, the drug has had a negative effect on her health. She was hospitalised for three months after getting pneumonia and has also suffered memory and extreme weight loss.

A baker and cookbook author, van Tonder forgot her recipes.

She is feeling healthier now, but is unable to continue using Keytruda because of hypothyroidism.

For now, her lung tumour is considered “stable”. van Tonder said her doctor would consider using Keytruda again if the tumour shows signs of growth at her check-ups.

She recently had a couple possible melanomas cut out of her arm.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Margie van Tonder’s lung tumour is currently considered “stable”.

van Tonder said she had a lot of time to think during the latest coronavirus lockdown in Auckland and it made her realise just how much she wants to fight to stay alive.

“My son is getting married next year, I want to see his children when he has children. I think I have a lot to look forward to,” she said.

“I definitely feel very grateful that I’ve got another chance and I’m very glad I can still be here for the people that love me and that are around me and for what I can contribute to the world.”

van Tonder’s husband set up a Givealittle page to help pay living expenses as she is not currently able to work, and for any possible future unfunded treatments.