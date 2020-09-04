Sir Mark Solomon says he was told to 'get rid of David Meates'

The Detail talks to former Stuff and Press reporter Oliver Lewis about the reasons behind the executive management resignations in Canterbury and why the rest of New Zealand should care.

A former deputy chair of the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) says he was directed to “get rid of” Canterbury health boss David Meates.

In a speech at a private function to farewell Meates, provided to Stuff, Tā Mark Solomon recalled the directive from the then Director General of Health Chai Chuah following an induction meeting in late 2016, in Wellington.

Solomon, who finished his role as Deputy Chair on the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) late last year, had to leave the meeting early but says he was escorted out of the building by Chuah.

“And all the way down it was, ‘you’ve got to get rid of management, you’ve got to get rid of David Meates, he’s left a trail of death and destruction’.”

Meates resigned suddenly on August 4, amid tension between senior managers and the CDHB board over the organisation’s $180 million deficit and how to reduce it.

Meates’ last day is Friday.

Solomon said he told Chuah the directive was “totally inappropriate behaviour”.

“I’d come up for an induction not to listen to this nonsense,” Solomon said.

In the meeting, with Chuah and eight Ministry of Health staff, Solomon said they made their views about the CDHB chief executive and his management team clear.

“We got an hour’s dump at how terrible the board and management of Canterbury was.”

“A comment was made form the director-general [that] the management of Canterbury is so bad that whenever an official from the ministry comes to Christchurch they come back traumatised, refusing to return.”

Sir Mark Solomon has criticised Ministry of Health officials for their treatment of outgoing Canterbury health boss David Meates.

Solomon said a document released from Treasury under the Official Information Act, revealed the views of Treasury executives and their “deliberate bias against Canterbury and their hiding of proven facts”.

Hundreds of staff and members of the public turned out to farewell David Meates with a guard of honour on Thursday.

“I think where we have got to today is something that Canterbury will rue for decades to come and I’ll say this bluntly, Ministry of Health, Treasury, [you] have a lot to answer for,” he said.

CDHB staff and members of the public told Stuff on Wednesday that Meates steered Canterbury’s health system through tough times, built a “can do” culture, and demonstrated “true leadership” during his 12 years of service.