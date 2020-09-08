Masterton man battles back from horror accident, now fighting ACC over bladder stone

Aiden Sayer and his mother Vania Ireland are desperate for ACC to cover his bladder stone removal, which his urologist says is a direct result of his treatment following a workplace accident earlier this year.

For a guy who’s lost half an ear, is seeing double and is in constant pain from a 3cm bladder stone, young Masterton welder Aiden Sayer is remarkably chipper.

Sayer was almost killed in a workplace accident earlier this year when a steel trailer deck he was working on tipped over and hit him in the head.

“I’ve been given a second chance, even with my stone, I’ve just got to get on with it.”

Piers Fuller/Stuff Masterton welder Aiden Sayer was almost killed when he was hit in the head by a steel truck deck in February 2020. Now he is battling ACC to get a bladder stone removed that he argues was caused by the catheter he had for a month after the accident.

One major frustration that’s holding him back is a battle with ACC over the bladder stone.

The lanky lad, over two metres tall, loves nothing better than working at home on his custom Mitsubishi ute. He has been back to work, albeit for brief spells.

“If I do too much work, I pee blood.”

Sayer’s specialist said the stone was a direct result of the catheter that he had to endure for a month while being treated for his injuries, and a private removal should be covered by ACC.

Urologist Grant Russell of Capital Urology said Sayer did not have urinary tract symptoms prior to his accident and the stone formation was linked to the catheterisation.

He said in a report to Sayer’s doctor in early August that the 21-year-old needed a procedure to get rid of the stone urgently.

“I would regard this as urgent in view of the significant symptoms it is causing.”

supplied/Stuff Sayer was lucky to survive a workplace accident in February when he was hit in the head by a steel trailer deck.

ACC’s clinical advice referral a week later said it was not medically possible for the bladder stone to be caused by the catheter and its removal would not be covered by ACC.

ACC has been approached for comment.

The stone is the one major impediment to getting back to a relatively normal life, Sayer said.

He was even prepared to pay for the procedure himself with money he had saved to finish his house, but when estimates jumped from $17,000 to $24,000 he baulked at the cost.

Friends and family also set up a Givealittle page to cover some of the costs related to his accident.

It’s now been almost seven months since his accident and recent indications from his district health board was that a procedure through the public system would not be available for months.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Aiden Sayer and his mother Vania Ireland want ACC to cover his procedure which their specialist said was a direct result of his treatment following a workplace accident.

Sayer’s mother Vania Ireland has written to ACC, to ministers and local MPs to get some traction with ACC to get her son out of his pain.

“It’s horrendous. You can’t get on with life, you can’t get back to your normality,” she said.

“You can’t do that to somebody, it’s absolutely cruel.”

The family was extremely grateful that Sayer had recovered from some of the worst effects of the accident.

“It’s a miracle. He’s almost what he was beforehand, obviously there’s missing ears and slightly unaligned eyes, but personality-wise, he’s back,” Ireland said.

supplied/Stuff Aiden Sayer's ear was partially severed in a workplace accident earlier this year.

A Worksafe investigation was carried out into his accident at the agricultural machinery workshop where Sayer worked, and found the company not at fault.

Sayer said his employers have been hugely supportive throughout his ordeal.

One of the side effects of his brain injury recovery was that at one point he questioned his own existence.

He asked his closest friends to send him all their Snapchat memories of him, which was a powerful way of proving to himself that he was an integral part of other people’s lives.

“It made me realise that I was actually alive. It was a really intense process.”