Young mother takes life after post-natal depression

Southland woman Kristin Taylor, 35, took her life on August 27, 2020, after suffering maternal mental health problems after the birth of her daughter 15 months ago.

Kristin Taylor dreamed of being a mother. That dream turned into a “living nightmare” that eventually claimed her life.

The 35-year-old mother took her life in late August after spending the past 15 months suffering maternal mental health problems after the birth of her daughter.

Taylor, who grew up on a farm in Tuatapere in Southland with two younger brothers but was living in Kapiti Coast when she died, had suffered anxiety since she was 13 years old. After eight years of being bout-free, it reignited with a vengeance when her daughter was born.

Her husband Alastair Taylor said his wife was warm, loving and irreverent, but her post-natal anxiety, which developed into depression, became all-consuming and like a cancer “took over Kristin’s very being”.

“It’s so tragic she doesn’t get to fulfil that potential from being the mum she always wanted to be,” he said.

Supplied/Stuff Southland woman Kristin Taylor, 35, was released from Wellington Hospital days after a suicide attempt last year.

Taylor was at high risk of developing maternal mental health problems having suffered anxiety previously, as well as a traumatic birth and trouble with the baby’s feeding and sleeping.

“It was OK until June last year. Something seemed to break and it became too much. It followed a strange pattern. Over the last 15 months, she would be OK then it would come and build and bite again.

“Professionals tried their best – we are lucky Kristin made it this far.”

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Perinatal depression, anxiety rising after Covid-19 lockdown

* Time to normalise depression during motherhood

* 'I was obviously not myself': Life after postpartum bipolar diagnosis



Kristin had made attempts on her life several times over the past year and, while professionals tried their best, “woeful” public mental health system support let them down, he said.

Last August, his wife was admitted as an inpatient to a ward in Wellington Hospital after a suicide attempt. Despite this, they released her home for the weekend where she again, tried to take her life, he said.

“We have an epidemic of mental health issues and somewhat – with people taking their lives. How do we have a situation where an impatient who tried to take her life during the week was allowed to come home at the weekend? Clearly, she was in no state to be leaving the ward. It beggars belief. Here we are, I don't have a wife any more and Greer doesn’t have a mum. It’s tragic.”

The hardest [suicide attempt] to take was on their little girl’s first birthday while Taylor was still in hospital, he said.

“That just shows how ill Kristin was.”

Fortunately, they had been able to pay for private psychological therapy twice a week – who had tried their best within the broken system, he said.

“Why are we reliant on private psychologist help? Kapiti has one small team for mental health ... two psychiatrists and one psychologist. District health boards need to provide better support ... I just don’t think they know what they are doing.”

Supplied/Stuff Alastair Taylor believes the public mental health support is woeful.

“The problem seems to be we either put people into units and shut the door or they are in the community where we struggle. Kristin was too ill to stay at home but most of the time not ill enough to be on a ward.”

Kristin had undergone several surgeries from failed suicide attempts that ACC had covered, yet mental health was under-resourced and under-funded, he said.

“I dread to think how much ACC has paid treating physical injuries caused by mental health issues. If a fraction had been spent on mental health care we would not be here now.”

Health experts agree maternal mental health services are significantly under-resourced.

Alison Eddy, chief executive of the New Zealand College of Midwives, said there were are “very few” specialist maternal mental health services available in the country and these were only available for women with severe mental health needs.

Perinatal Anxiety & Depression Aotearoa (PADA), a charitable organisation that provides training for health care providers, said as well as a gap in services to support parents with mild to moderate mental health problems, there was a need for more Māori and Pacific professionals working in this area, and provision of appropriate services for Māori and Pacific whānau, who currently had poorer outcomes in perinatal wellbeing.

Where to get help