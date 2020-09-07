Botched laser eye surgery left woman with blurred vision and migraines

A woman who thought her vision was going to be improved by laser eye surgery has instead been left with double vision and severe headaches.

During the surgery, the doctor used a small-size treatment pack where a medium one was required – but this was not discovered until after the procedure.

The mistake meant that the “flap” where the laser needed to cut was smaller than expected, and the laser failed to cut through the cornea completely. The doctor completed this part of the surgery manually, but said this “proved more difficult than anticipated”.

Since the surgery in October 2017, the woman has experienced severe headaches, double and blurry vision, and migraines.

In a report released on Monday, Health and Disability Commissioner Anthony Hill found the ophthalmologist breached the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights by failing to have checking procedures in place during laser eye surgery.

vanessa bumbeers/unsplash The surgery was supposed to improve her eyesight. Instead she was left with double vision and severe headaches. (File photo)

There was nothing in the woman’s notes to indicate she had been told about the risks of the surgery.

She told the Health and Disability Commission (HDC) she could not remember any conversations about the risks, but said she vaguely remembered the receptionist saying there was a “1 in 100 or 1 in 1000 chance of a complication”.

Hill was concerned by the lack of notes about the information provided to the patient about the risks of surgery, saying the clinic’s consent form was “rudimentary and non-specific in terms of complication”.

The patient also told the HDC she was given sedatives in the waiting room before being given the consent form to sign.

Hill was also critical that the ophthalmologist chose to complete part of the surgery manually, rather than abandoning the procedure and allowing the cornea to heal before performing the treatment later.

The doctor said he had considered abandoning the procedure, but initially thought it would be relatively straightforward.

Hill said the responsibility for making sure the correct sized treatment pack lay with the ophthalmologist, and he was critical of the fact the clinic did not have any procedures to make sure they weren’t mixed up.

The clinic is no longer operating, but Hill recommended that the ophthalmologist undertake further training on documentation and an audit of his informed consent process over the last six months.

He also recommended the doctor apologise to the woman.

The woman has since had retreatment surgery covered by ACC under a different doctor.