New Zealand's psychological crisis putting lives at risk

A shortage of psychologists means people who desperately need help have a sometimes months-long wait. (file photo)

New Zealand is in a psychological crisis.

More people than ever are seeking help but a shortage of psychologists is making it harder for them to get it. And in some cases that can be fatal.

Access to mental health and addiction services has increased 73 per cent in the past decade, while funding has only gone up by 40 per cent.

There’s very little funding outside the District Health Boards (DHB) for people to see psychologists privately. And in the private sector psychologists charge anywhere from $120 up to $180 an hour, making it unaffordable for many.

Even if cost wasn’t a factor, many private psychologists are booked up, New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists president Dr Malcolm Stewart says.

‘’Some people can call 10 to 15 psychologists. And when you’re in that kind of situation the last thing you want to hear is, ‘sorry I can’t see you’.

‘’I have certainly had people who have lost loved ones – clients of the mental health services – to suicide state very strongly that the lack of access to psychological therapy through the mental health services was a significant contributor in the death of their loved one.

‘’In that sense, the shortage creates a crisis.’’

THE DETAIL/RNZ Anxiety, depression and uncertainty are normal in these times. Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland sheds light on how to process these emotions.

And while seeing a psychologist is free through the public health system, DHB waiting lists are long. Months long.

The average waiting time for first psychologist appointments in adult services across all DHBs was 15 weeks in 2017, figures collated by the Psychology Workforce Task Group show. Eighty per cent of responding DHBs reported an average waiting time of at least nine weeks for a first appointment.

As at August 2020, at Taranaki DHB the wait for adults to see a psychologist was four months, about 17 weeks, and in Waikato, as at October, the average wait time for adults was 73 days, or 10.5 weeks,

Supplied New Zealand College of Clinical Psychologists president Dr Malcolm Stewart is part of the Psychology Workforce Task Group trying to increase the number of psychologists in New Zealand.

Knowing people are waiting is hard, Annmaree Kingi, a consultant clinical psychologist with Canterbury DHB, says. People might suicide while on a wait list, which is not ‘’frequent’’, but it does happen.

‘’That’s a difficult thing to carry.’’

In some areas people needing help aren’t even being added to the list, Kingi says.

‘’Which means the waiting lists don’t accurately reflect the need, because DHBs don’t put them on the wait list.’’

In August 2017 a report prepared by the Psychology Workforce Task Group (PWTG), which was set up to help increase the number of psychologists in the public sector, said 940 psychologist were needed in the public health sector alone.

It estimated DHBs need 268 additional psychologists, an average of 13 per DHB. A further 672 are needed in the primary health care, the report says.

The PWTG report also noted other social services were in need of psychologists too.

The Ministry of Corrections employs about 190 psychologists, and along with Oranga Tamariki and other social agencies are looking to increase the number of psychologists they employ ‘’which will place further pressure on growing the workforce working across the whole of government social services sector,’’ the report says.

So, estimating exactly how many psychologists are needed overall is hard to say, Stewart, who is a task group member, says.

‘’The whole mental health system needs an overall. I don’t know if the system has ever really met the need.’’

Monique Ford/Stuff Dr Malcolm Stewart says good therapy helps people hold onto hope and it is harder for people to do that if their treatment is mostly medication.

Stewart is ‘’definitely’’ worried about the shortage and its effects, but one good thing is the development of people like counsellors and the various programmes training nurses up in doing psychological therapies.

‘’That’s really good. Sometimes you need people with a range of different kinds of skills and who deal easily and well with people’s complex needs.’’

Following on from Like Minds Like Mine, a Government funded public awareness campaign, there has been a lot more acceptance of mental health issues and more people seeking out psychological assistance, Stewart says.

‘’And more and more people are seeking non-pharmacological ways of dealing with issues.

‘’Good therapy, amongst other things, often helps people to hold onto hope and to believe that change is possible. This can be very protective of life and helps people believe that they can be part of changing their own lives. It is often harder for people to feel this optimism and agency if their treatment is mostly just medication.’’

One in five New Zealanders live with mental illness and/or addiction each yearHealth and Disability Commissioner figures reveal. And it is estimated that nearly half of the population will live with mental distress and/or addiction at some point during their lifetime.

The system is creaking under the weight and many are blaming years of inaction in the area of mental health.

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation boss Shaun Robinson says people have to wait ‘’ridiculous amounts of time’’ to see a psychologist in the public system.

People are more willing to talk about their mental health now, and there are more ‘’factors driving people to feel distressed’’, Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says.

‘’So, it’s a difficult one to say exactly whether there’s more mental health issues, but there’s certainly a huge amount of unmet need. And being unable to access help when needed puts more pressure on people.’’

He gets a lot of reports of young people having to wait ‘’ridiculous amounts of time’’ to be able to see anybody in DHB services, unless they can afford to pay private fee levels, and then not being able to get into private services.

‘’And even in some cases there are waiting lists to see school counsellors. It’s a pretty dire situation.’’

When people need professional help they need it now, he says, and it can definitely ‘’ratched’’ up their distress and the risks for them when they don’t get the support when they need it.

‘’It’s like physical health. If you’re very sick saying come back in two months is not an adequate answer.’’

There are alternatives to psychologists, but, Robinson says, there are gaps in the workforce in those areas too. Counsellors, nurses, peer support workers – there’s real gaps in numbers of staff in mental health services in all areas of in New Zealand, he says.

Access to services is a huge issue. And in Robinson’s view there hasn’t been much progress since the He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction released two years ago.

‘’But when you consider we have to train people you can’t wave a magic wand and find that workforce overnight. That's why it does go back to long term neglect of mental health that has put us in this situation.’’

It concerns him that since the report and the Government agreeing with 38 out of its 40 recommendations there is no plan to put those recommendations into place.

‘’They’re still kind of winging it. We don’t think that is good enough. It doesn’t give us much confidence that it’s actually going to be done. Workforce development is a key part of that report.’’

In 2019 there were 2889 registered psychologists with a current practising certificate in New Zealand.

To help bolster numbers the Ministry of Health increased the number of scholarships in clinical psychology internships in 2020. While also focusing on increasing the number of Māori and Pacific students entering health careers, including additional support, mentoring, and scholarships.

Psychologists need a minimum of a master’s degree, then a minimum of 1500 hours of supervised practise prior to qualifying, which all adds up to at least six years.

Supplied Victoria University Clinical Psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland says the shortage isn’t because of a lack of interest in the profession.

The number of psychologists being trained isn’t enough to meet the demand, Victoria University clinical psychologist Dougal Sutherland says.

The shortage has nothing to do with a lack of interest in the profession.

The university takes 12 a year, but gets nine times as many people applying for the programme, he says.

In the final year of training clinical psychology students do an internship and historically getting enough internships has been a problem.

‘’Funding for the clinical psychology programme, which is a post graduate programme, has historically been lower than any other postgraduate science course, so there is no value in it for a university to take more.’’

In 2020 funding was increased to the same level as any other post graduate science course, Sutherland says, but is still not at same level as medicine or veterinary science or any other health training programme.

‘’Training is quite expensive. It’s a quite specialised individualised training process we go through, so it’s quite a resource heavy training programme yet the funding doesn't recognise that.’’

The Ministry of Health is broadly supportive of increased funding and is keen for there to be more psychologists, he says.

‘’But the Ministry of Health doesn’t fund tertiary education. The ministry can be as supportive as they like, but they need to convince education it needs to fund psychology more.’’

Most clinic psychology training programmes have increased the number that they have taken into their training programmes, around 20 per cent on average over the last couple of years.

‘’But there is going to be a cap there is a limit on how much more we can expand without more funding.’’

Psychologists aren’t the only answer, he says.

“The entire mental health workforce needs more. We need more psychiatrists. We need more social workers, psychotherapists, we need more support workers. The whole sector is under funded.’’

Lawrence Smith/Stuff If someone is sick being told to come back in two months is not an adequate answer, Mental Health Foundation boss Shaun Robinson says.

In 2019 there were 128 newly registered psychologists with a New Zealand qualification and 79 newly registered psychologists with an overseas qualification, so Covid-19 would also have had an impact with fewer psychologists being able to come into the country.

But once psychologists are hired, keeping them in the job can be an issue.

The Psychology Workforce Task Group did a survey asking psychologists why they leave the health sector and reasons included stress, pay, minimal career pathways and not feeling valued.

Annmaree Kingi puts it succinctly. Stressed, burnt out, undervalued.

‘’A lot of us love working for the DHB because we’re working with people who can’t access our services any other way,’’ Kingi, who has been in the job for 15 years, says. ‘’We have a lot to give. There’s a value driven aspect of why we stay.’’

But she doesn’t sugar coat the situation. As acting president of union Apex’s psychology division Kingi has her finger on the pulse of DHBs around the country.

There’s the high workload, the feeling of being undervalued, the pay – DHB psychologists could get paid more if they worked in other sectors. And the conditions – doing therapy in rooms where people might knock on the doors, there’s paint coming off the walls, they’re leaking or are not soundproof, which is an ethical issue.

They reach a point when they can’t do it anymore, she says.

‘’It is a very pressured and stressful job. We work with people at that severe end, and we do the in-depth therapy often working with people around their trauma history and treating trauma and that’s really hard, hard work.’’

Psychologists are the only profession at a DHB that has spent years studying human behaviour, but Kingi doesn’t think DHBs see medication and therapy as equal.

“We shouldn’t be seen as a nice to have.’’

Talking therapy sounds easy. It suggests they just talk, she says.

‘’Versus the knowledge and the training that’s required at the DHB level to do that level of work without doing further harm. That it’s easy to do, we just talk, if you don’t know what you’re doing or if you have limited training there’s a risk of doing further harm. You can do irreparable damage.’’

Of the 2793 psychologists holding current practising certificates in 2018, 1608 were registered as clinical psychologists, 222 as educational, 91 as counselling psychologists, and 46 as neuropsychologists and 865 were registered under the ‘psychologist’ scope of practice- which covers a number of other specialisations, including health, community and organisational.

And while forensics isn’t a specific scope it is an area where there is also a shortage of psychologists.

Courts are experiencing delays as the shortage of psychologists means reports are taking longer to be written.

Institute of Criminal Justice and Forensic Psychology chairman Nick Farrelly says most of the workforce is ‘’up to their eyeballs’’ and have to turn work away.

‘’Of course, we’d like to be able to do more and supervise more programmes being delivered, but the higher demand, like writing reports for courts, takes precedence. We’d like to deliver more treatment. Unfortunately all requests are about risk assessment.’’

Psychologists write reports that give a judge an indiction of what an appropriate sentence might be and appropriate conditions, for example, he says.

Or the report might help a judge decide if the person needs to do a rehabilitation programme while completing their sentence. Other reports for the court include assessing preventive detention, and psychologists are also writing reports to help judges decided if suspended supervision order should be granted.

Because they are a ‘’limited resource’’ psychologists prioritise people who are at a higher risk of reoffending, Farrelly says.

‘’Most psychologists end up working with people in the higher risk bracket.’’

Two years ago the Government’s He Ara Oranga: Report of the Government Inquiry into Mental Health and Addiction was released with 40 recommendations, including ‘’agree to significantly increase access to publicly funded mental health and addiction services for people with mild to moderate and moderate to severe mental health and addiction needs.’’

Thirty eight out of 40 of the inquiry's recommendations have been accepted, accepted in principle, or agreed to further consideration.

A Ministry of Health spokesperson said the Government’s response to the report committed to transforming New Zealand’s approach to mental wellbeing.

‘’This transformation was supported by substantial investment through Budget 2019 for a five-year national roll out new mental health and addiction services. These services are being developed collaboratively with communities and will introduce mental wellbeing support across a range of settings, including general practices and kaupapa Māori, Pacific, and youth settings.’’

How the future workforce would look, including the number of psychologists required, must reflect the new models of support rolling out in the mental health and addiction service landscape, the spokesperson said.

‘’The Ministry of Health is undertaking analysis to better understand future demand and workforce trends, as we continue to design new models of support.

‘’The development of a resilient, diverse, and skilled mental health workforce is a priority for the Ministry and the psychology workforce is an important part of the future landscape.’’

In the meantime the psychologist shortage remains. Stewart says the numbers in the report by the Psychology Workforce Task Group in August 2017 are still relevant.

‘’The need for psychological services has not changed substantially since that time, so I believe that the conclusions about how many psychologists are needed are still valid. Overall, I believe that the number of positions for psychologists in DHBs has not increased much, and for some may have decreased, in the interim ... many DHBs have substantial numbers of vacancies for psychologists.’’