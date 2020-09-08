Health officials to discuss panadol restrictions after student's death
Health officials will discuss potentially limiting the total dosage of paracetamol in a packet following a student’s accidental fatal overdose.
Alannah Lee Spankie, 20, was found unresponsive in her Dunedin flat in June 20, 2017, about three days after overdosing on a large, but unknown, quantity of paracetamol.
She died in hospital the next morning from acute liver failure.
Coroner David Robinson ruled she did not intend to take her own life. He wants paracetamol sales at supermarkets limited to one packet at a time.
READ MORE:
* Coroner wants cap on paracetamol sales in supermarkets after student's fatal overdose
* Bipolar disorder patients suffer 'terrible' side effects after Pharmac drug brand switch
* Suicide warning: Support your children, or see them leave before you do, parents told
The Medicines Classification Committee (MCC), chaired by Ministry of Health clinical chief advisor Andi Shirtcliffe, earlier rejected his recommendation of putting limits on quantities sold at pharmacies and other outlets.
However, a Ministry of Health spokesman told Stuff the committee would discuss Spankie’s death and the coroner’s recommendations at one of its upcoming meetings.
“The MCC has the ability to recommend limiting the total dosage of paracetamol per packet. However, any changes in classification would not enable a limit on the number of packs sold in a single purchase.”
MCC and Medsafe would continue to liaise with the Food and Grocery Council about further restrictions, the spokesman said.
Spankie’s father, Mark Spankie, said he was happy to hear the committee would discuss potential restrictions.
He earlier said it was frightening his daughter overdosed, but he initially thought she had dodged a bullet.
“By the time they did find out what she'd done, it was too late, the damage was ... irreparable.”
The coroner said while Spankie deliberately took an “excess quantity” of paracetamol, he did not believe she did so with the intention of ending her life. Numerous other unused medications were found in her room, all of which would have been toxic if taken in excess.
Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich earlier said the coroner’s report was “heartbreaking reading”, but she doubted any paracetamol sale restrictions could have prevented Spankie’s death.
“Education, reading labels, better medical and mental health support are more likely to make a difference for patients at risk.”
Paracetamol is an active ingredient in more than 200 products that are currently approved for use in New Zealand.
The Ministry of Health said it was important to follow the dosage instructions on the product label, and not exceed the recommended dose.
The recommended dose of paracetamol for an adult is 500mg to 1000mg (i.e. one to two 500mg tablets) every four to six hours, if needed, and no more than four doses in 24 hours.
Paracetamol should not be used with other paracetamol-containing products due to the risk of paracetamol overdose. It should also not be used for more than a few days at a time, unless advised by a health professional.
In cases of suspected overdose, people should seek urgent medical assistance (advice is available from the NZ National Poisons Centre on 0800 764 766). Further information on paracetamol overdose is available at the NZ National Poisons Centre website.
WHERE TO GET HELP:
-
1737, Need to talk? - Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor
-
Depression.org.nz - 0800 111 757 or text 4202
-
Lifeline – 0800 543 354
-
Suicide Crisis Helpline – 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
-
Kidsline – 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
-
Youthline – 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
-
Rural Support Trust - 0800 787 254
-
Samaritans – 0800 726 666
-
What's Up – 0800 942 8787 (for 5–18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon–11pm and weekends, 3pm–11pm. Online chat is available 3pm–10pm daily.
-
thelowdown.co.nz – Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
-
Anxiety New Zealand - 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
-
Supporting Families in Mental Illness - 0800 732 825.
Stuff