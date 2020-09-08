Health officials to discuss paracetamol restrictions after student's death

Alannah Spankie did not take paracetamol with the intention of taking her own life, a coroner found.

Health officials will discuss potentially limiting the total dosage of paracetamol in a packet following a student’s accidental fatal overdose.

Alannah Lee Spankie, 20, was found unresponsive in her Dunedin flat in June 20, 2017, about three days after overdosing on a large, but unknown, quantity of paracetamol.

She died in hospital the next morning from acute liver failure.

Coroner David Robinson ruled she did not intend to take her own life. He wants paracetamol sales at supermarkets limited to one packet at a time.

READ MORE:

* Coroner wants cap on paracetamol sales in supermarkets after student's fatal overdose

* Bipolar disorder patients suffer 'terrible' side effects after Pharmac drug brand switch

* Suicide warning: Support your children, or see them leave before you do, parents told



The Medicines Classification Committee (MCC), chaired by Ministry of Health clinical chief advisor Andi Shirtcliffe, earlier rejected his recommendation of putting limits on quantities sold at pharmacies and other outlets.

However, a Ministry of Health spokesman told Stuff the committee would discuss Spankie’s death and the coroner’s recommendations at one of its upcoming meetings.

“The MCC has the ability to recommend limiting the total dosage of paracetamol per packet. However, any changes in classification would not enable a limit on the number of packs sold in a single purchase.”

Supplied Spankie’s flatmates found her largely unresponsive in bed and called an ambulance. She died in hospital the next day.

MCC and Medsafe would continue to liaise with the Food and Grocery Council about further restrictions, the spokesman said.

Spankie’s father, Mark Spankie, said he was happy to hear the committee would discuss potential restrictions.

He earlier said it was frightening his daughter overdosed, but he initially thought she had dodged a bullet.

“By the time they did find out what she'd done, it was too late, the damage was ... irreparable.”

The coroner said while Spankie deliberately took an “excess quantity” of paracetamol, he did not believe she did so with the intention of ending her life. Numerous other unused medications were found in her room, all of which would have been toxic if taken in excess.

123RF There are currently no limits on the amount of paracetamol people can buy at supermarkets.

Food and Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich earlier said the coroner’s report was “heartbreaking reading”, but she doubted any paracetamol sale restrictions could have prevented Spankie’s death.

“Education, reading labels, better medical and mental health support are more likely to make a difference for patients at risk.”

Paracetamol is an active ingredient in more than 200 products that are currently approved for use in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health said it was important to follow the dosage instructions on the product label, and not exceed the recommended dose.

The recommended dose of paracetamol for an adult is 500mg to 1000mg (i.e. one to two 500mg tablets) every four to six hours, if needed, and no more than four doses in 24 hours.

Paracetamol should not be used with other paracetamol-containing products due to the risk of paracetamol overdose. It should also not be used for more than a few days at a time, unless advised by a health professional.

In cases of suspected overdose, people should seek urgent medical assistance (advice is available from the NZ National Poisons Centre on 0800 764 766). Further information on paracetamol overdose is available at the NZ National Poisons Centre website.

WHERE TO GET HELP: