Waikato DHB plans to break even next financial year after years of deficits

Waikato DHB expects it to be “extremely challenging” to balance its books by mid 2022.

The DHB has had a rocky few years and the organisation's latest annual plan says it had been heading for a deficit of around $100m in 2019/20.

Instead, it was kept to $72.4m and is now expected to get down to $29,000 next year, before the DHB breaks even in the 2021/22 financial year.

That will be “extremely challenging”, the report said, and will depend on the outcome of a restructure and how the DHB prioritises its spending.

And Government cash injections are considered “critical” in keeping the DHB viable, financial notes in the report show.

The DHB wants this year to be a turning point, “reversing the trend of increasing deficits and beginning on a new path”, commissioner Dame Karen Poutasi said in a preface.

It achieved its financial targets and that's worthy of celebration, she said.

But a big savings plan is coming - alongside the DHB’s plans to start major changes, including setting up several health hubs around the district.

It’ll be implementing a health plan pushing for a "rebalancing of the healthcare model” towards primary and community care, giving whānau greater involvement, Māori Council chair Te Pora Thompson-Evans wrote.

Waikato DHB will need to find about $45m in savings in 2020/21, the annual plan says, though “specific and tangible plans” are still being worked on.

Savings targets of five per cent have been locked into budgets for non-clinical areas and the DHB also plans to save by bringing more surgeries back in-house.

A significant funding boost is due this financial year and was welcomed, chief executive Kevin Snee wrote in his foreword.

However, there would also be increased demand, population growth, more focus on equity, and more work on getting the DHB back to a surplus.

Financial reports show the DHB got a $120m Crown cash injection in 2019/20, building on $29.1m the year before.

The Government cash is described as “critical” to the DHB’s financial viability.

Financial notes in the plan say that a “letter of comfort” from the ministers of health and finance is critical to the DHB being considered a going concern.

The letter relates to the 2018/19 financial year and acknowledges that Waikato DHB might need support to stay financially viable.

The Crown will provide that support where needed, the letter says.