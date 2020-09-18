Wannabe MP Catherine Chu raises doctors' eyebrows over hospital comments

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley will be the South Island’s largest hospital building.

She has been a member of Canterbury’s health board for almost a year, is a serving city councillor and a candidate for the National Party in the Banks Peninsula.

But Catherine Chu apparently does not know that New Zealand’s most expensive hospital building will be opening in Christchurch just weeks after the election.

Clinicians at Christchurch Hospital have also questioned her understanding of the issues the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) faces.

Alden Williams/Stuff Health board member Catherine Chu apparently is unaware that a major hospital building will open in November.

One senior doctor said she came across as someone “a little out of their depth”, while a consultant suggested recent comments on the campaign trail were “either an attempt to mislead or a genuine failure to understand the history regarding CDHB’s deficit and relationship with the Ministry of Health”.

During a debate this week, Chu called for the ministry to “step in” to “resolve” the major challenges faced by the CDHB.

Chu said managers had made clear $60 million of the board's deficit was due to delays such as the Hagley building, and she promised that if National was elected it would “remove any hurdles that were in the way of not making this happen, and we’d make this happen as soon as possible”.

She later told Stuff that, if elected, she and the party “would remove whatever hurdles there are and commission Hagley as soon as possible”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Chu, pictured here with fellow city councillors and CDHB members Aaron Keown, left, and James Gough, has been on the CDHB board since October.

But the $525m facility that will house 401 beds and 3000 staff has already been handed over to the CDHB and will treat its first patients from November 16.

Stuff was unable to clarify with Chu exactly what she was referring to, but her comments suggest she is unaware the building is already entirely signed off – despite her having been a CDHB board member since last October, for which she earns about $26,000 a year.

At Wednesday’s debate in Somerfield, Chu said it was time for the Ministry of Health to “step in” as the community had “lost trust in the health care system in Canterbury”.

“It is time that the ministry showed leadership and ... did step in, in order to resolve this quickly.

“If National was elected into government we would show strong leadership and step in to make sure this issue was resolved.”

But after effectively pointing the finger at herself as a board member she refused to say whether she would step down from her role.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Dr Rob Ojala, emergency physician and clinical lead for the hospital redevelopment programme, pictured in the new Hagley building facility that will open to patients in late November.

Chu’s views have raised eyebrows among some medical staff.

“I am curious about some of the comments that she’s made about Hagley and some of the timings around them (National) removing the impediments to it opening,” one senior clinician told Stuff.

“It sounds a little bit like somebody who is a little out of their depth, really.”

A consultant also wrote to her to dispute her claims of a positive relationship between the board and management and clinicians, saying it had “continued to deteriorate during the period while you have been a board member”.

Her comments reflected a “complete failure to recognise feelings staff have towards the current board”, the doctor told her.

It is unclear how a National government would help the CDHB or whether it would pump money into it to help slash its deficit or wipe any of it clean to help it balance its books.

National’s Health spokesman, Dr Shane Reti, said last month that the party was campaigning on “strong DHBs and strong leadership and a very good ability to deliver”.

“The targets that Canterbury DHB set themselves, we will help them deliver. That’s what we are campaigning on, that’s what we’re good at.”

Chu has not answered questions about how National might resolve the situation or whether she will step down as a board member given she believes the public have lost confidence in it.

In an email to Stuff she said National would provide “clear leadership, build health projects on time and schedule and will fund DHBs accurately against the funding formula”.

“We would support credible planning from CDHB towards a balanced budget that did not compromise the safety and care of the people of Canterbury.”

Seven top CDHB managers, including chief executive David Meates, have resigned in recent weeks following tension with the board over how to cut the organisation’s $180m deficit.

Delays in opening the Hagley building and other facility-related inefficiencies have cost the board $60m a year, Meates said in his final letter to staff last month.

If the building, which houses acute services, had opened on time in March 2018, the board would be in a “break-even position”.