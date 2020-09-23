Bowel screening programme finish date delayed due to Covid-19

Liana and Simon Doull talk about why they're supporting Bowel Cancer NZ's Move Your Butt campaign.

Britt Chambers died of bowel cancer in March after being turned away for colonoscopy for six years prior to her diagnosis.

Now there are concerns others might also at risk due to delays in rolling out national screening.

The 33-year-old former professional cyclist was an ambassador for the NeverTooYoung campaign in 2018 and used public platforms and events to raise awareness about the disease.

People like Chambers, with symptoms of bowel cancer, could miss out on the procedure if more resources are not spent on increasing colonoscopy workforce, equipment and spaces, Bowel Cancer New Zealand spokeswoman Mary Bradley says.

Her warning comes as the national bowel cancer screening programme finish date has been pushed out by six months to December 2021 as a result of the Covid-19 response.

New Zealand has one of the highest rates of bowel cancer in the developed world, with 3000 Kiwis diagnosed and 1200 dying from the disease each year.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Britt Chambers, who died in March, told Stuff last year she regretted accepting earlier explanations for symptoms of bowel cancer.

The programme, aimed at reducing the death rate from the disease, was for people aged 60-74 years.

It was launched in 2017 and was due to be fully implemented by June 2021.

“There needs to be the workforce capacity to make sure the symptomatic patients as well as those that are coming and getting positive tests from screening are being seen,” Bradley said.

Deputy director-general population health and prevention Deborah Woodley said all cancer screening services were paused from 24 March to 20 April to enable staff to support the Covid-19 response.

The screening programme has been rolled out in 11 District Health Boards (DHBs), to 50 per cent of the eligible population.

Nine remaining DHBs have been given provisional start dates – Canterbury and South Canterbury: October/November 2020; Auckland: November 2020; Capital and Coast: February 2021; Waikato: March 2021; West Coast: May 2021; Taranaki: June 2021; Northland and Bay of Plenty: August 2021).

Between July 1 2017 and September 14 2020, 697 cancers have been found and many pre-cancerous polyps removed.

George Heard/Stuff Phil Bagshaw, founder of the Canterbury Charity Hospital, says many DHBs are not adequately prepared to meet increased demand for the procedures as a result of bowel cancer screening.

But even in the District Health Boards (DHBs) where the programme was operating there were huge challenges to meet demand for colonoscopies from screening participants and other symptomatic patients, Woodley has said.

Modelling done before the screening programme started predicted demand for colonoscopies to increase by 20 per cent as a result of the screening but it had been closer to 30 per cent, Woodley said.

“Since the bowel screening pilot commenced in 2012 colonoscopy capacity has increased nationally by 60 percent yet is still not meeting demand.”

Bradley said the organisation was concerned overwhelmed DHBs would have to reduce colonoscopies for symptomatic patients.

“We do absolutely back screening, and it is important that screening is rolled out as quickly as possible but with all those checks and balances in place.”

“A heck of a lot more funding” was needed to cater for all patients needing a colonoscopy or CT colonography, including those who have participated in the screening programme, Bradley said.

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB), which has a provisional start time of October-November, was waiting to hear from the Ministry on “go live” date.

It outsources some endoscopy services due to constraints on staffing and space at Christchurch Hospital.

To help meet an increase in demand of about 1450 procedures in the first year, as a result of the screening programme, CDHB will recruit 3.2 full time equivalent roles, acting executive director of planning and funding Ralph La Salle said.

Screening-related activity would be done at Christchurch Hospital but there was not enough space there for endoscopy services.

The CDHB has issued a Request for Proposal for the provision of a central Christchurch building or building site to house endoscopy services. A successful proposal is yet to be announced.

Canterbury Charity Hospital provides colonoscopies to people who had been declined by the public hospital.

Founder and surgeon Phil Bagshaw said many DHBs were not adequately prepared to meet increased demand for the procedures as a result of the screening.

“You need more endoscopy suites, equipment, doctors, nurses and you need your surgical service to be upgraded to the point where they can deal with the extra workload, more outpatient clinics, across the board it needs a lot more resources.”