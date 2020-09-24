Otago Uni accused of being ‘deceptive’ about medical school admissions policy

A father taking University of Otago to court over a scheme designed to boost Māori and Pasifika medical student numbers says he wouldn't have sent his child there had he known the “true character” of the admission policy.

The man, who has been granted name suppression by the court, filed a civil case against the university after his child was denied entry to its medical programme, despite the student’s results translating into an average of more than 92 per cent.

The man claims his child missed out due to the Mirror on Society policy, which gives preference to students in special categories, including Māori, Pasifika, rural, refugee and low socio-economic.

In court documents released to Stuff, the man accuses the university of being “misleading and deceptive” in its published guidelines for medical school admission.

READ MORE:

* Support for legal challenge to University of Otago medical school admissions

* Otago Uni will fight legal challenge to its med school special entry scheme

* Debate over entry into medical schools is sign of the times



He argued Otago admitted students into the medical course for 2020 under the special categories without applying its minimum entry requirements, by running an “ad hoc discretionary system of admission” for these categories, and applying preferences without regard to the degree of these groups’ under-representation in comparison to New Zealand’s population profile.

Otago University's medical programme is one of the most competitive courses in the country, with more than a thousand students competing for about 280 places, both undergrad and postgrad.

The man said the affirmative action scheme lacked objective parameters and allowed international students to be enrolled that had lower academic standards than domestic students.

He also claimed students eligible under the special categories had “special access” to university staff during the 2019 academic year and were therefore “known to staff at the medical school in a special way”.

“If the plaintiff had known of the true character of the University of Otago admissions scheme, he would have funded his child to go to another university and has as a consequence incurred wasted expenditure in a sum to be calculated,” the documents say.

The man wants Otago to admit its admissions methodology is unlawful and that first-year medical students were discriminated against and disadvantaged. He is also seeking compensation.

In its defence submissions, University of Otago denies its admissions process is unlawful or unfairly discriminatory.

For the 2020 intake, the medical school had 202 places available for first-year students entering from its intermediate year. Of the 202 places, 120 were given to those entering under special categories – 58 were Māori, 20 were Pasifika, one Māori/Pasifika, 29 were rural category, 11 were low socio-economic category and one under a new refugee category. That left 82 general entry places.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff University of Otago vice-chancellor Harlene Hayne says the legal challenge to its special entry scheme for medical students will face a fight. (File photo)

The university conceded in court documents its Medical Admissions Committee “relied on alternative assessment measures to those provided by the University Clinical Admission Test” when assessing the eligibility of some special category students, but denied it ran an ad hoc discretionary system for admission to these categories.

It said under the Education Act it was entitled to give preference to under-represented groups in particular fields of study.

The university said while 11 international students admitted to the medical programme were selected “other than by direct academic competition with general applicants”, all students selected in the special categories met the relevant entry requirements.

The tertiary institution denied that domestic students missed out on being admitted to the programme due to their spots being filled by international students.