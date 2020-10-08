Mouldy, damp flats making Wellingtonians sick, miserable and unproductive

Natone Park is a decile 1 school in Porirua east and in a shocking state. Water runs down internal walls and drips from light fittings, and classrooms are closed due to mould: this is a school in the ground zero for rheumatic fever.

Six months of living in a mouldy Wellington flat gave Charlotte Mebus-Leckie​ asthma.

The 23-year-old had always been healthy, but now finds the most mundane tasks tiring.

Her health has been a casualty of the city’s housing crisis, an issue laid bare by Infometrics senior economist Brad Olsen.

Using 2018 census data, he found Wellington tops national averages for mouldy, damp houses with no heating. It is an issue which impacts people’s health and wellbeing – and productivity levels.

Supplied Charlotte Mebus-Leckie's pillow had mould under its protective lining.

Nearly 12,700 Wellington houses are sometimes or always mouldy, which is 18.4 per cent of the capital’s housing stock, higher than the metropolitan and national averages of 18.1 and 16.9 per cent.

Across the city, 24.2 per cent of homes are damp, more than the metropolitan average of 22.6 per cent and the national average of 21.5 per cent.

As many as 40 per cent of Aro Valley homes are damp, while up to one in four homes across central areas, including Mt Cook, Courtenay Place, Wellington Central and Dixon Street, don't have heating.

His research comes as Wellington City Council sets out a plan to build thousands of homes through medium and high-density housing over the next 30 years.

But improvements to the city’s housing stock will come too late for Mebus-Leckie, who started getting sick more often and suffered mental health issues while living in a mouldy, damp flat.

Supplied Charlotte Mebus-Leckie regularly cleans the mould from her walls.

Dehumidifiers and moisture-absorbers couldn’t keep the damp at bay, and she was horrified when she found the inner lining of her pillow was riddled with mould.

Now asthma has permanently changed her life, and she was diagnosed with severe depression while living in the Oriental Parade flat.

She described her mental health as falling into a “dark, mouldy hole” but she hasn't moved out because she knows other flats might have the same issues.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Grace Carr, 20, says the mould in her Kelburn flat is making her sick and miserable. She often resorts to a blanket in her living area to keep warm.

After years of flatting in Wellington, Grace Carr, 20, is used to constantly feeling under the weather.

Her Kelburn flat has mould on the ceilings and on the walls. She cleans it off, but it is back within a week.

“It grows on the furniture and on the clothes,” she said. “It makes me sad to know this is the reality. It makes me feel hopeless.”

In winter, the inside walls of the pantry are wet with damp, and she is worried about the circuit boards.

Kevin Stent Grace Carr, 20, says she cleans the mould off her ceiling but it quickly comes back.

Mental health, as well as respiratory health, is affected by damp and mouldy housing, said Julian Crane, a University of Otago professor who specialises in asthma and respiratory disease.

Up to 3 per cent of people were allergic to mould, which can exacerbate asthma symptoms.

Poor-quality housing impacts health and educational outcomes, ultimately dampening productivity, Olsen said.

Wellington City Councillor, Tamatha Paul, has lived in her own share of damp flats and heard many tales in her former role as president of Victoria University’s student association.

“Everything to do with quality of life stems from your housing situation,” she said. “People can’t succeed in their jobs, lives and studies if they are sick.”

Still, it was in a landlord’s best interests to sort out issues, Sharon Cullwick, executive officer at New Zealand Property Investors Federation, said.

Tenants are protected by Healthy Homes standards, which came into law in July last year.

But Paul said fear deterred some from reporting non-compliant landlords to the Tenancy Tribunal, whose decisions are publicly available.

“There is a fundamental imbalance between a tenant and a landlord,” she said.

For Olsen, the solution is simple.

“We need new, modern homes fit for purpose for Wellington’s weather and climate.”