$10,000 on new drugs every four months keeps melanoma patient alive

Faced with a bleak prognosis for his cancer, Graham Venning decided to "give it a go" with an unfunded drug which is costing him $10,000 every four months.

Graham Venning was given “weeks perhaps months” to live at the start of the year but a costly drug is allowing him to celebrate this Christmas, and possibly a few more.

Venning, 83, said he had been putting money aside for the last 30 years instead of paying for expensive health insurance premiums.

And years of saving money for a “rainy day” has paid off as he funnels it into unfunded melanoma drugs keeping his aggressive cancer at bay.

“That’s the money I’m using to save my life now.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Graham Venning was given weeks, perhaps months to live early this year after being diagnosed with aggressive melanoma but an unfunded drug is extending his life.

Nine years ago Venning was diagnosed with advanced stage three bowel cancer which he recovered from after treatment. Then three years ago, melanoma was found on a bleeding polyp on his bowel.

“It was all a surprise”, he said.

He was initially put on the advanced melanoma treatment drug, Keytruda, funded by Pharmac, which he said was working until the drug began attacking his liver and tumours continued to develop throughout his body.

Unsightly melanoma tumours were visible over his back and neck, and on vital organs.

“They were starting to overwhelm the body and some days I couldn’t get out of bed till the afternoon.”

Venning, from Richmond near Nelson, said he was told there was nothing more that could be done for him, with “only weeks, if not months left”.

“Then the oncologist, right towards the end, said there’s one other thing we could try ... which hasn’t been approved by Pharmac – it’ll cost you $10,000 a month.

“I decided that I would give it a go despite the cost.”

A Nelson Marlborough Health oncologist said the drugs were only suitable for patients whose tumour carried a BRAF mutation – approximately 50 per cent of patients.

“Trial data suggests that approximately 40 per cent of patients with metastatic melanoma who are treated with this drug survive four to five years.”

Braden Fastier/Stuff Venning is paying about $10,000 every four months for a combination of drugs which have suppressed his tumours.

Within about a week of taking the combination of drugs, vemurafenib and cobimetinib, Venning said developing tumours were killed, but there were also adverse side effects.

“I had to lay off the stuff because it was doing me so much damage. The worst headaches I’ve ever had ... and vomiting.

“On the full dose, I reckon it would’ve killed me as well as killing the tumours.”

He said he’s been taking a reduced dose that his body could tolerate for about six months, and he felt better than he had in years.

“I’ve got more energy now. The tumours have been suppressed. There were tumours breaking out in the liver and the lungs and the brain and all over the place. The scans looked dreadful. After I’d started taking this stuff, it pretty well removed the tumours.”

He said the oncologist told him he was only the second person they had prescribed the drugs to due to the type of melanoma and because the price made it out of reach for many.

Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams said a funding application for vemurafenib and cobimetinib had been considered in 2017 by the Pharmacology and Therapeutics Advisory Committee but it had been declined.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF/Nelson Mail Graham Venning never thought he would make it to Christmas, but says the new drugs have left him feeling better than he has for years.

Venning said luck had been on his side.

“I’m still alive and kicking after 10 years of cancers. If you handle it the right way and get the right thing for your body type, you’re probably going to survive.”

“The doctors have told me it’ll come back; melanoma is a very aggressive cancer. I’ve had it for three years and the tumours are suppressed, as long as I stay on a mild dose of this drug I might get a few years. I never thought I’d get to this Christmas but there you go.

“I’m alive and kicking ... I’ve got a lot to be thankful for.”