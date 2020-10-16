Christchurch City Mission surge after Covid-19 lockdown 'tip of the iceberg'

The Christchurch City Mission has been struggling to keep up demand this winter as the cost of power and food skyrockets. (Video first published in June 2020)

Hundreds of first-timers are flocking to the Christchurch City Mission for help since the end of the Covid-19 lockdown.

City Missioner Matthew Mark said the coronavirus pandemic was the last straw for Cantabrians just holding on after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes and aftermath, Port Hills fires in 2017 and the March 15 terror attack last year.

The charity was seeing many new faces, he said. About 40 per cent of those coming in since lockdown were using the service for the first time, which was unusual.

The number needing the City Mission’s budgeting services has doubled – from 280 last year to 550 so far this year.

Drug and alcohol services have had a 180 per cent increase in referrals post-lockdown, with 3400 people being referred in the past 12 months. Mental health services referrals had increased by 140 per cent, Mark said.

Joe Johnson/Stuff City Missioner Matthew Mark among the food parcels that are donated to families in need.

He feared the surge was only the “tip of the iceberg” and was expecting more people to come with the wage subsidy ending and anxiety from the pandemic coming to the surface.

Staff had to cope with the surge without increasing head count because there was no extra money to pay for it.

A woman, who spoke anonymously, said the addiction service at the City Mission had been a lifesaver after the lockdown.

She went there several times a week and found it a safe haven and a place to better understand her mental health and addiction issues.

Young people needed more services where they could go and find help, but also socialise and do activities unrelated to their problems, she said.

The Familial Trust, which is helping whānau of people battling addiction, has had a 40 per cent surge in demand since lockdown.

Assistant manager Graeme Watson said he was seeing more anxious teenagers in the service, with issues including self-harm, suicidal ideation and substance use.

“Some young people have lived with anxiety all their life. They were little or even still in the womb when the earthquakes hit. Anxiety is all they know. They don’t have a reference point to where things were better.”

The trust sees up to 90 people a week for one-on-one sessions and 40 children come to weekly group sessions. It has a waiting list of up to four weeks for adults.

Substance use had increased during and post lockdown, Watson said, affecting up to 10 family members and 10 other people connected with the addict’s employment.

“If there is addiction in the family, there could be chaos and dysfunction in the home, there could be violence, financial problems, police involvement and poverty issues,” he said.

