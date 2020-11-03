Rare condition causes Northland seven-year-old's jaw to dissolve

Mya Dickens-Taueki, 7, has a condition called arteriovenous malformation in her left cheek which could be life-threatening if left untreated.

A potentially life-threatening medical condition has caused a Northland child’s jaw to dissolve.

Seven-year-old Mya, and her mother Kat Dickens, are waiting for surgery which could help save the young girl’s life.

Mya has Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM), an entanglement of abnormal blood vessels, in her left cheek. This has caused one side of Mya’s face to swell, and at times, bleed profusely.

The condition is usually present at birth. When a vein or artery in an AVM ruptures it can cause severe bleeding, which, if left untreated, could cause death.

Dickens said she had to change her daughter's sheets every night because of the amount of blood on them.

The swelling and high blood flow in Mya’s cheek was creating pressure on her teeth on the left side of her mouth, causing them to become loose and some to fall out.

Dickens said the pressure of the high blood flow was also causing the top left side of Mya’s jaw to dissolve.

Although a date hasn't been set, Dickens said Mya was due to have surgery to remove the cluster of blood vessels in November.

“I was told AVM is a condition people are born with,” Dickens said, “but it wasn’t obvious that something was wrong when Mya was born.

“A couple of years ago there became a noticeable cluster of veins on her face and her cheek had become swollen, so I pushed doctors to investigate what was wrong.

“Basically there are too many veins in her cheek and a high blood flow, which is pumping too much blood into the area and causing swelling as well as loss of some of her teeth.”

University of Otago professor of surgery Andre Van Rij, said an AVM could appear in different parts of the body, but to have such a large one in the face or mouth was unusual.

KAT DICKENS/Supplied The AVM has caused Mya's left cheek to become very swollen and sore.

“The problem with an AVM is sometimes they can become extensive, and they spread into the tissues. It can be quite disfiguring.”

Surgery for an AVM could be quite an ordeal, and there were some dangers associated with it due to bleeding Van Rij said, often plastic surgery was needed afterwards.

Mya had already undergone two surgeries, Dickens said, with little success.

As this one posed more of a risk, she said she was trying to create as many memories as she could with her daughter, and she was hoping to take her to Rainbows End for the first time.

“We’re both very scared for the surgery, she’s my only child and my princess, she means so much to me.”

KAT DICKENS/Supplied Mya has already had two surgeries for her AVM.

The AVM caused Mya to feel self-conscious and had given her confidence a “knock,” Dickens said.

“When we’re out in town people do stare at her. The area is quite bruised, so we get some funny looks and I’ve been approached before by people thinking she must have been beaten.”

Van Rij said the way an AVM looked could cause young people a lot of distress, but it could also become quite painful.

If it was left untreated it would only get worse and become more painful, he said.

The family live in Whangārei but travel into Auckland frequently for medical appointments and surgeries.

Dickens has set up a Givealittle page to help afford costs associated with travelling to and from the hospital, as well as accommodation costs when they need to stay in Auckland.

She also hopes it will help to fund a stay in managed isolation for her father, Mya’s grandfather, who lives in Australia, so he can be with them during the surgery.