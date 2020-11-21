Crisis helpline tells man to 'forget about' his suicidal, addict partner

Gareth Bain had been trying to get help for his partner, who has addiction issues. He rang the crisis centre and was advised to 'forget about her'.

Gareth Bain's partner was spiralling out of control while waiting for a rehab bed for her opioid addiction. He couldn't find help anywhere. CECILE MEIER reports.

Gareth Bain was at the end of his tether when he rang the Christchurch mental health crisis helpline in October.

He had seen his partner Christie* try to get into rehabilitation for her opioid addiction, then spiral out of control while on a three-to-four-month wait list. She had started stealing, crashed a car, and was suicidal.

Terrified Christie was going to hurt herself or someone else, Bain spent a whole day ringing various mental health and addiction services around Canterbury, hoping she might get admitted as a mental health inpatient since there was no space in rehab. Instead, a crisis team worker told him to “forget about her” for the sake of his young children.

“She kept repeating: ‘I'm giving you permission to let her go,’” Bain says.

READ MORE:

* Waikato behind on addictions services as drug court prepares to launch

* Babies born to drug-dependent mothers treated for withdrawal symptoms

* New study reveals alcohol is more dangerous than we thought

* Central region gets overhaul of alcohol and drug addiction services



CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Gareth Bain has been trying to get help for his partner, who has addiction issues. He rang the mental health crisis centre and was advised to “forget about her” as he has two young children from another mother.

The next day, she had another car crash, resisted arrest and landed in jail.

She has since been sentenced to five months’ imprisonment with leave to apply for home detention or go to rehabilitation as soon as a bed is found. She was told this week a rehab bed would be free on January 18.

Otago University professor Doug Sellman, who has been working in the addiction treatment field since 1985, says this kind of “unnecessary tragedy” is not uncommon.

There are not enough rehab beds for those in need, and waiting lists at rehabilitation centres and day programmes have blown out to two or three months across the country.

No-one is collecting data on what happens to people while they wait for addiction treatment, but Sellman says he knows anecdotally that it’s not uncommon for people to die, land in jail or have an accident while they are.

Robert Charles/Stuff Addiction expert Doug Sellman says there are not enough rehab beds in New Zealand.

Bain is a solo dad of 4-year-old twin boys and a 2-year-old girl. Their mother is out of the picture; they call Christie “mum” and he has no intention of giving up on her.

“I was just dumbfounded and shocked to be told to forget about her. That just totally caught me off guard.”

He was aware of Christie’s addiction issues when he met her two-and-a-half years ago – she had been on a methadone programme for several years for her oxycodone and morphine addiction. She had become addicted after using opiates recreationally.

She failed a drug test in July and was kicked off the programme after a disagreement with the team, Bain says. That’s when her opioid addiction started again.

She knew she needed to go to rehab, but was told she had to wait three-to-four months.

Canterbury District Health Board specialist mental health services general manager Greg Hamilton would not comment on individual cases.

“Caring for a person with mental health and/or addiction problems can be stressful, and at times clinicians will encourage whānau members to also place value on their own wellbeing and that of any children or young people in the household,” he said in a written response.

Canterbury’s alcohol and other drug (AOD) service received 2326 referrals in the year to October 2020. People battling addiction could wait up to four weeks for community services and up to eight weeks for a rehabilitation bed, Hamilton says.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Christie had been on a methadone programme for several years but spiralled out of control after she was kicked out of it in July.

The service provides “continual support” to clients while they are waiting. It does not collate data on how many people die, have a car crash or land in jail while they wait for treatment.

People referred to AOD are contacted within 48 hours to discuss the next steps, and people waiting to be admitted into a residential rehabilitation programme are connected with a case manager.

AOD includes brief and early intervention, individual and group therapy, withdrawal management, respite care, peer support kaupapa Māori services and opioid substitution treatment. Most addiction services are provided in the community, Hamilton says.

Canterbury has six inpatient detox beds and six community residential detox beds (detox is the first phase of rehabilitation). The region has 16 short-term residential treatment beds, 18 therapeutic community treatment beds and eight kaupapa Māori treatment beds (treatment is the second phase of rehabilitation).

Alcohol and methamphetamine continue to be the primary drugs of choice for most people receiving treatment, Hamilton says.

When Bain contacts Stuff to share his story, he sounds distraught.

“The complexity of getting help is a bit like trying to get a direct phone call to Tom Cruise or something ... you keep getting referred to another number, another service, another entity,” he says.

“There's never a problem getting the drugs – you can get them anytime from anywhere. But when it comes to getting help to stop, it's not there.”

When Bain talked to Christie on the phone shortly after her arrest, she was in tears and thought she was a failure. But Bain believes addiction services are the failure here.

“She asked for help, and she didn't get that help.”

After the 2017 election, the Government launched an inquiry into the mental health and addiction sector, resulting in a report that made 40 recommendations.

Its 2019 Wellbeing Budget also included an unprecedented $1.9 billion to support mental wellbeing.

It allocated $455 million over five years for new primary mental health and addiction services, including dedicated Māori, Pacific and youth services. The roll out to general practices has started, but critics say progress has been too slow.

Sellman says there is undoubtedly need in primary care, but the money earmarked for GP practices will not help “the poverty of services at the more severe end of the addiction continuum”.

A Ministry of Health spokeswoman says about 50,000 people access public alcohol and other drug services each year. Most are supported through community-based services and counselling.

“For a smaller number, residential services may be the best option. These services are provided through NGOs, and therefore the ministry would suggest approaching individual providers for [information on wait times].”

There are an estimated 400 AOD residential care beds in the country, she says.

* Last name withheld to protect Christie's identity.

WHERE TO GET HELP