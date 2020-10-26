Wellington Hospital staff parking hike means 'health workers subsidising DHB deficit'

Frontline Wellington health workers, fresh from being the heroes of Covid-19, are facing an almost-doubling in cost to park at work.

Wellington Hospital's proposal, which it stresses is far from a done-deal, has been called an "utterly and completely unjustified" price hike on a “captive workforce”, by Resident Doctors’ Association national secretary Deborah Powell.

The Capital & Coast District Health Board recently emailed staff outlining reasons for the proposed price hike, arguing that Wellington City Council – which told Stuff it had no plans to reduce parking in the suburb – was going to potentially “increase demand” for parking in Newtown.

The board also said there was not enough parking for demand, and parking was already “heavily subsidised”.

But Powell, whose union had already protested the hike to the health board, said raising parking costs was another way of taking advantage of a trapped workforce which was getting hit on all fronts, including no pay rises and working longer hours.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff One of the usually-full Wellington Hospital staff carparks, where users are preparing for a price hike.

She argued the price hike amounted to health workers subsidising a health board deficit.

The board had budgeted for a $15.9 million deficit for the year ending in June 2020 but revised that figure to an expected deficit of $47.5m. Payroll problems and Covid-19 costs were blamed.

It was a health and safety issue as health workers often left out of normal working hours and areas around the hospital could be dangerous after dark, Powell said.

Employers had to make sure that workers could get to and from work safely.

A strike was not being considered but it could happen as staff were able to strike on health and safety grounds.

A Nurses Organisation spokesman said keeping parking prices down was an opportunity to thank health workers for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

“To put up the price of parking seems really petty,” he said.

NZRDA New Zealand Resident Doctor's Association secretary Deborah Powell said the price hike was unfair.

The health board’s message to staff said it had to manage demand for parking and an on-site parking building was being investigated.

“Part of managing demand involves staff parking rates. These have not changed in seven years, are heavily subsidised, and sit well below market rates.

“Ongoing subsidisation is not a viable long-term solution and is no longer sustainable, meaning we need to increase rates incrementally over the next three years to align them more with market rates.”

Commitments under the Paris Climate Agreement meant people needed to look at how they travelled.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Demand for the car park, pictured here on a long weekend, was increasing, the health board said.

“The proposed pricing changes will enable staff for whom public transport is a reasonable option to make good environmental decisions, supported by financial incentives.”

The proposed changes will see the daily rate go from $4.50 to $7.50, while monthly rates would also increase.

“Further increases will take place over the following two years.”

Wellington City Council spokesman Richard MacLean said the council had no specific plans to reduce parking in Newtown and there was nothing in its carbon neutral policy referencing Newtown parking.

But it was well-known parking demand already exceeded supply in the suburb.

“In coming years there will likely be less space available for street parking in the wider Newtown area. As the city’s population grows, the area will get busier, and changes will likely be made to some streets to make them safer and easier for walking, riding bikes and using public transport.”

Health board chief financial officer Rosalie Percival said the message to staff was just a call for feedback.

“We have not yet reviewed or collated any that has come in. We are still at a very early stage of this process, meaning it is still far too soon to speculate or comment on the possibility of a parking building at the hospital.”