A big few years for breast cancer treatments make a 'big difference' for patients

Oncologist Dr Kate Gregory said options for breast cancer treatments had improved over the last few years.

Changes to drug funding, advancements in treatment and accessibility to detection scans have made a “big difference” to New Zealand breast cancer patients in the last few years, says an oncologist.

Oncologist Kate Gregory said the Government had funded two additional drugs for breast cancer over the last year, “which have made a big difference to people and given so much more options for treating breast cancer that’s spread”.

A milestone in April was achieved when the breast cancer drug Palbociclib got funded, alleviating some patients of the costly $6000 per month in self-funding.

Gregory said the cost was “really out of a lot of people’s reach – now it is funded”.

The drug had fewer side effects than chemotherapy, so was “much better tolerated for patients”, she said.

Another drug approved for funding last December was Kadcyla, a combination antibody and chemotherapy drug which attached itself to the HER2 protein found in about 25 per cent of breast cancer patients.

Breast cancer drugs which cost users close to $6000 a month to self-fund have been funded over the past year.

Both Palbociclib and Kadcyla enabled patients with breast cancer to live longer, she said.

According to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ site, breast cancer is the most common cancer for women and the third most common cancer overall. More than 3300 women, and 25 men are diagnosed with the cancer every year.

Nelson saw a decrease in scan wait times when Nelson Hospital installed its own magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner in November.

Gregory said it was a great improvement for people needing breast scans who previously had to travel to Blenheim.

And while a scanner in the region was limiting travel, the scalp cooling technology was limiting hair loss in chemotherapy patients.

Launched as a pilot trial in Nelson in December 2017, Gregory said the machine would be available indefinitely.

Nelson was lucky to have the machine, as it was not routinely available across the country, she said.

The cap was worn by chemotherapy patients to reduce the amount of chemo reaching hair follicles, leading to less than 50 per cent hair loss.

“It doesn’t work for everybody, but does work really well for some people,” she said.

Overall, Gregory said there had been “great improvements” over the last few years “that have meant women with the disease have a better chance of survival”.

“Despite this, metastic breast cancer remains the commonest cause of death for women under 50.”