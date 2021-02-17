Employee dismissed from SDHB over harassment complaint

A Southern District Health Board official says most of the staff complaints it deals with relate to rudeness. [File photo]

One person has been dismissed and five have resigned from the Southern District Health Board after bullying and harassment complaints in the past six years.

Records obtained under the Official Information Act reveal the DHB received 10 complaints of bullying and 12 harassment complaints between January 2014 and August 2020, from staff and patients in Southland and Otago.

The overwhelming majority, 20, were from staff members.

General manager for human resources Tanya Basel said most complaints related to incivility and rudeness in the workplace or a relationship breakdown which led to conflict between the parties, creating an unpleasant environment not only for those directly involved but also their teams.

“We rarely deal with nit-picking issues and try to resolve those matters on an informal basis as quickly as possible,” she said.

Chief executive officer Chris Fleming said 19 of the 22 complaints were investigated.

Only four were found to be substantiated, but three investigations were still in progress and five had not been resolved because the accused resigned before the investigation was completed.

It was unclear whether the resignations were a direct result of complaints.

The substantiated complaints led to one warning for bullying, two warnings for harassment, and one dismissal for harassment, Fleming said.

Basel said the board was dealing with personal grievances in relation to bullying allegations, but did not say how many.

The board used its Effective Working Relationships policy to guide how it dealt with complaints, she said.

“The Southern DHB takes all complaints of bullying and harassment seriously,” Basel said.

However, complaints could not be investigated without the complainant's permission, if they chose to remain anonymous, or if they chose to rather resolve the matter through an informal or restorative process, she said.