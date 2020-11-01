Lockdown knocks confidence of some Southland senior citizens

Grey Power Southland member Irene Neilson, left, and manager Stephnie de Ruyter say some senior citizens are struggling to regain their confidence after lockdown.

It’s taking some time for Southland’s elderly to gain the confidence to go out again after the national lockdown.

Grey Power Southland believes more than 200 senior citizens have lost confidence in different ways.

Some members have told manager Stephnie de Ruyter that they don’t want to be in large crowds at supermarkets, cinemas and public events.

“The feedback I’m getting is there’s underlying anxiety and a feeling, perhaps, being out in the world again is not safe,” De Ruyter said.

Daily news on soaring Covid-19 cases overseas could also affect senior citizens, she added.

De Ruyter said Grey Power was “very concerned” some members were struggling with low confidence. The issue was coming up in the conversations she had in various Grey Power circles.

The organisation is making moves to support members affected, with the first plan involving a team of volunteers telephoning or visiting 500 members, in the 75 and older age-group, to find out how they have coped since lockdown. Support will be arranged if needed.

Grey Power Southland has 1800 members.

Member Irene Neilson, 76, doesn’t shop at supermarkets or go to the cinema now to avoid large crowds.

“I’ve lost confidence to do things ... my neighbours and [some] friends have experienced the same.

“The first week I drove my car [after the lockdown] I was very nervous.”

Another member John Day, 84, arranged for his daughter to do his shopping during lockdown. She continued the pick up for another month until he felt comfortable to be back among people at supermarkets.

“I had a lack of confidence, just too many people to be around ... I’m right now,” Day said.