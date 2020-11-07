Intensive therapy paying off for young girl with rare condition

Amaria Emery has CDKL5 - a rare developmental disorder that affects her eyes and co-ordination.

Parents of a 5-year-old girl with an extremely rare condition say they are determined to work just as hard as her to give her the best life possible.

Amaria Emery, of Kaiapoi in North Canterbury, is one of just 10 children in New Zealand with CDKL5 – a neurological condition that means she is missing a protein needed for brain development.

Her parents, Stephanie and James, first noticed Amaria was having trouble focusing as a baby. Her eyes would flit all over the place.

At eight months when she began to have noticeable seizures, it was clear something was wrong and she was pushed up the wait list for a neurological specialist.

The worst episodes were when she was two or three, and would last for up to 20 minutes.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Five-year-old Amaria Emery is one of 10 children in New Zealand with CDKL5.

Now she has between one and three larger seizures – two or three minutes long – every day, as well as lots of smaller ones.

James Emery said putting Amaria on a strictly monitored keto diet had been a real help.

“It’s medically controlled, not to be compared with the fad keto diet.

“Everything is measured out, and she has to have regular blood tests to make sure her organs are OK.’’

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff The Emerys help daughter Amaria develop core strength and coordination through daily therapy.

While Amaria’s eyes are functioning, the connection between her eyes and brain is impaired, but should improve with her development.

“It’s called CVI, cortical visual impairment. It’s like looking into a crowd but not being able to focus.’’

The family’s Christmas tree went up in October, as it helps Amaria to look at the bright, flashing lights.

James Emery said a lot of what they had learned about the condition had come from a world-wide Facebook page for CDKL5 families, because it was not widely understood by doctors in New Zealand.

Parents they spoke to encouraged them to get her into intensive therapy, and the family tries to visit the Timmermans Method Therapy Clinic in Adelaide once or twice a year, finances permitting.

There, Amaria receives three-hour one-on-one therapy sessions a day for three weeks, and while exhausting for her, the results are paying off.

She uses a parallel bar and steps to practice walking, and has a standing frame which supports her and helps her bear weight while she plays.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Stephanie and James Emery vow to work as hard as Amaria to help her developmentally.

Her core strength and co-ordination are improving, and in the past three months she has been able to sit up from lying down.

The Emerys said the main hope for Amaria was to get her walking, something they work on with her through her therapy exercises each day. They are optimistic of a medical answer for the condition in the future.

“They are working on gene replacement therapy to help children like Amaria and carrying out drug trials elsewhere in the world to try and find a cure.’’

But their immediate goal is to conquer a half-marathon in Queenstown later this month – a challenge they have been trying to get over the line for some time.

Along with a team of supporters, they were initially due to run the Saint Clair Marathon earlier this year, but that was thwarted by Covid-19.

Stephanie Emery said she was not a natural runner so the race would definitely put her outside her comfort zone.

A Givealittle page has been set up for anyone wanting to support the runners, and in turn Amaria’s family which includes sisters Arabella, 8, and Alessandra, 7.