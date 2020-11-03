Charity announces funding to fight NZ's Third World disease

Former Blues player Matt Johnson had open-heart surgery as a long term affect of rheumatic fever, which forced him to retire.

Matt Johnson apologises in advance for his heart.

These days he’s used to the noise in his chest but when there’s a microphone pinned to his lapel he worries the steady tick-thump is overwhelming for his audience.

“If you listen closely you can hear two different sounds,” he says after he steps away from the podium.

“The thump is from my heartbeat and the tick is from the valve. It’s a bit annoying but it’s better than the alternative eh.”

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Natone Park is a decile 1 school in Porirua east and in a shocking state. Water runs down internal walls and drips from light fittings, and classrooms are closed due to mould: this is a school in the ground zero for rheumatic fever.

Johnson and his heart were speaking at Auckland University on Monday, as the Cure Kids child health organisation announced it would commit more than $3 million over the next three years to help battle rheumatic fever and rheumatic heart disease.

The disease kills, on average, 130 New Zealanders every year and Māori and Pacific people make up 95 per cent of cases, and experts say it’s shameful that it’s here at here all.

The 26-year-old Johnson has become an enthusiastic spokesman for rheumatic fever prevention after the disease ended his rugby career and nearly ended his life. The mechanical valve was placed in his chest after a 19-hour operation in June.

“I had to give up rugby but I can use that platform to try to stop this happening to any other kids.”

Cure Kids CEO Frances Benge said six research projects would receive the funding, the largest amount the charity has given towards a single health condition.

“We don’t yet have a vaccine or an effective treatment, so innovative research is needed on tools to help eliminate this complex disease from our country. We believe that in a developed nation like New Zealand, this preventable condition simply should not exist.”

Other than New Zealand and Australia, where it disproportionately affects indigenous people, the disease is entrenched in no other developed country.

It stems from an infection of Group A Streptococcus, which can cause what’s known as strep throat. If untreated by antibiotics it can develop into rheumatic fever, an auto-immune disease where the heart, joints, brain and skin become inflamed and swollen. The risk of getting the disease increases with repeated and untreated strep throat infections.

Diagnosis is usually made after a lengthy hospital stay and then patients face monthly - and painful - intramuscular penicillin injections for at least a decade to prevent the disease causing permanent scarring to the heart valves, a condition called rheumatic heart disease.

Experts agree substandard and overcrowded housing are triggers for rheumatic fever, as is an inequity in accessing health services. South Auckland, Porirua City, Northland and parts of Hastings are all hotspots.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Former Blues player Matt Johnson says his noisy heart is now just part of a healthy life.

The projects funded by Cure Kids include research to design preventative interventions, improve access to care, develop a diagnostic test, effective treatments, and a vaccine for Group A Streptococcus.

Professor of Health Michael Baker said on Monday rheumatic fever was New Zealand’s most unequal disease in terms of ethnic inequalities, and the funding had come at a critical time.

“Our response to Covid-19 has shown what can be done with a science-lead approach to disease; we need to do the same with rheumatic fever.”

As for Johnson, the noisy heart is now just part of a healthy life, even if the sound occasionally annoys his fiance.

“She tells me to keep it quiet but that’s just a joke. We’re getting married in January; it’s good to be planning a wedding and not a funeral.”