Doctor faces misconduct charge over rectal and testicular examinations

A lower North Island doctor is facing a professional misconduct charge following allegations he undertook rectal and testicular examinations which were inappropriate, unnecessary or inadequately communicated nearly two decades ago.

The doctor, who has interim name suppression, appeared before the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal at a hearing in Wellington on Monday.

A Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) of the Medical Council laid the charges under the Health Practitioners Competence Assurance Act, alleging the conduct amounts to malpractice or negligence and is likely to bring discredit to the profession.

The alleged offending took place during physical examinations the doctor was undertaking for an organisation between 1998 and 2006.

123rf The doctor was doing medical examinations for an organisation between 1998 and 2006, which is when the alleged offending took place.

It is also alleged he asked patients to bend over in their underwear while he stood behind them and made intimate visual examinations of the perineum area, between the anus and the genitals.

A woman complained in 2017 about an examination she had with the doctor in 2002 in which she alleges he got her to bend over in her underwear while he watched.

She also alleges when he examined her anus he also briefly touched her vagina, as part of what she thought was a haemorrhoid examination.

”It wasn’t until I came forward and complained in 2017 that I saw haemorrhoids test didn't feature on the medical examination form and realised I didn’t have to do that,” she said.

“I still feel humiliated, violated and ashamed today.”

But the doctor’s lawyer, Harry Waalkens QC, questioned whether the woman, who had suffered from constipation - which can cause haemorrhoids - had misinterpreted the doctor.

The woman accepted this was possible but maintained the doctor didn’t explain why he did the examination.She had never had haemorrhoids before.

“If we had that conversation I would know why it was necessary to have that examination and I wouldn't have spent the last 18 years feeling violated and confused,” she said.

Waalkens questioned why she hadn’t come forward sooner, but the woman said she “didn’t want to face it”.

”I just wanted to get through the application process without any fuss,” she said.

UNSPLASH The woman said she didn’t know why the doctor had done the examination.

The organisation cold-called 52 people who had examinations with the doctor, as a result of the woman’s complaint.

Thirteen of those gave information “of concern”, a witness who led the organisation's investigation told the hearing.

But Waalkens raised concerns over the “suggestibility” of questions posed to employees about the examinations, and whether that had influenced their response.

But the witness said there was a variation in people’s responses.

“Of the 52 people we spoke to, a number couldn’t remember their medical. A number could remember very clearly and said there was nothing untoward. It is the 13 that had concerns that were outside what the majority had received,” he said.

More patients will give evidence over the duration of the hearing, which is expected to end next Wednesday.