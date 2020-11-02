New Christchurch Hospital building named Waipapa

The new Christchurch Hospital Hagley will be the South Island’s largest hospital building.

Just two weeks from the opening of Christchurch Hospital’s new building, its Māori name has been announced.

The $525 million facility, which has been called Christchurch Hospital Hagley for more than a year, will be known as Waipapa, Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) chair Sir John Hansen said.

Runanga Ngāi Tūāhuriri Ūpoko (head) Dr Te Maire Tau gifted the name to the CDHB in July, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chair Michelle Turrall said.

In a statement on Monday, Hansen announced the new name, explaining it meant “surface water” and denoted the many springs in the area.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury health board members challenged to take tikanga and Treaty seriously

* Patients contract 'scabies' from 'third world' Christchurch Hospital wards

* 'Largest ever hospital migration': CDHB aims for November opening for new hospital building



Waipapa is also the Māori name for the area near or around Hagley Park.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Waipapa will be the South Island’s largest hospital building, and home to many of Canterbury DHB’s acute services.

The building will open to its first patients on November 16.

“I am sure you will appreciate it will take some time to ensure the new name Waipapa is appropriately reflected on our signage, printed materials and online content,” Hansen said.

Construction of the hospital building was plagued by delays and was handed over to the CDHB in early August, more than two years later than expected.

Communications for a media tour of the facility on August 10 referred to the building as the Christchurch Hospital Hagley, with no mention of a gifted Māori name.