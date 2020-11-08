The cancer 'disgrace' no-one talks about

Despite being New Zealand’s biggest cancer killer, lung cancer is the poor cousin in terms of funding and attention.

It kills five times as many people as road crashes. More than melanoma, prostate and breast cancer combined.

It’s the biggest factor in lagging life expectancy for Māori, who have the worst death rates of any group worldwide.

So where are the baking sales and fundraising breakfasts for lung cancer? The outraged campaigns? Waikato University public health professor and National Lung Cancer Working Group member Ross Lawrenson has a sad theory.

“Perhaps that’s because we have high numbers of people who are survivors from breast and prostate cancer, who then become advocates. And that’s not true for lung cancer. We need to do something about lung cancer. It is so important.”

It’s easy to dismiss our 1800 annual lung cancer deaths as self-inflicted. Smoking is a factor in eight out of ten cases. But only 30 per cent of people still smoke when they’re diagnosed. And we don't blame people for dying of smoking-related heart attacks.

Whatever the cause, New Zealand patients also do worse once the cancer is detected. Between 1995 and 2014 we were leap-frogged by Ireland, Denmark and Norway in 5-year survival rates. While 21 per cent of Aussie patients are still around five years later, only 15.5 per cent of New Zealanders make it that far.

Experts rate our performance between three and five out of 10. Auckland lung specialist and Lung Cancer Working Group chairman Paul Dawkins goes further.

“I think it is disgraceful that in a country like New Zealand we’ve got mortality rates for lung cancer that are the worst in the world for any group, which is Māori. That’s an indictment, really, on our country.

“We talk about stats and we talk about money, but what I see in my lung cancer clinics on a daily basis is misery. It's a horrible cancer.”

Supplied “We need to do something about lung cancer. It is so important, ” says Waikato University public health professor Ross Lawrenson.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last month said her vision for 2030 was that “health inequalities based on race, wealth and geographical location no longer exist”.

But Lung Foundation boss Philip Hope says the rhetoric is not backed up with action.

“The lack of commitment to reduce inequalities is indefensible and unacceptable...It’s a humanitarian crisis,” he says.

There’s a weary resignation to his voice, born of always being the poor cousin. He sighs ruefully at the organisations complaining about Covid-constrained budgets. He’s never had more than a shoestring.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Lung Foundation trustee Geoff Thompson and chief executive Philip Hope delivered a petition to parliament in 2019, calling for lung cancer to be declared a national health priority.

The Lung Foundation recorded income of $56,412 in 2019; the Breast Cancer Foundation pulled in more than $7 million.

If Ardern really wants to eliminate health inequalities, lung cancer is a great place to start, Dawkins says. That would require improvements across the board, including earlier detection and better access to the latest treatments.

“We’re a long way off. It’s going to take a lot of work, a lot of time...Lung cancer is New Zealand’s biggest cancer killer. It needs some attention.”

Supplied Lung cancer robs about 300 Māori whanau a year of a loved one. In August, Mero Rokx and her children Natia and Te Uranga o te Rā lost their mother and grandmother, Huhana Rokx.

CASE STUDY: THE UNLUCKY UNLUCKY

It started with a cough – Huhana Rokx​ was too flat out to chase it up. Months later, in 2017, she was rushed to hospital with suspected pneumonia.

Further tests found lung cancer, but it hadn’t spread. That made Huhana one of the lucky 20-25 per cent who qualify for surgery. But the disease returned.

Huhana turned down chemotherapy. She'd seen how that knocked the life out of people, and in her experience, it didn’t lead to survival.

Her daughter Mero believes doctors took that to mean her mother was giving up.

“She wanted to survive.”

There was no mention of unfunded drugs, and Mero didn't think to ask. It wasn’t until they later talked to the Lung Foundation that they discovered immunotherapy drug Keytruda might help. Mero wonders if doctors assumed the family couldn’t pay.

Huhana – who had never smoked – stopped drinking, gave up carbs and sugar and exercised more.

As for many Māori, isolation complicated her care. Their tribal home is Tokomaru Bay, 90 minutes’ drive from Gisborne. Mero juggled work in Gisborne, looking after three children and caring for her mum.

She watched as her fiercely intellectual mum, a former Māori Language Commission boss, began losing words. Her joints ached.

Phil Reid/Stuff When it spread to Huhana’s brain, the cancer began robbing the former Māori Language Commission boss of her words.

The cancer had infiltrated Huhana’s bones and brain. She paid $16,000 for Keytruda, but it was too late. She died a month later, aged 68. A whanau lost its grandmother, a marae lost a caller of the karanga, a community lost a trusted adviser.

Mero believes if they had started Keytruda earlier the cancer would not have spread to Huhana’s brain. She wishes there had been one person to answer all their questions.

“It was just a really difficult thing to navigate. I wouldn’t class us as a vulnerable whanau, but we still found it challenging. So I can only imagine how hard it is for vulnerable whanau...We did get support, but we didn’t get lifesaving support.”

kevin stent/Stuff Three out of four lung cancer patients are diagnosed too late for curative treatment.

GETTING IT EARLY

There’s a tragic inevitability to Dawkins’ south Auckland lung cancer clinics. If you catch the mutating cells before they’ve spread beyond the lungs, you can cure the cancer with surgery and radiation therapy.

But in 75 per cent of cases, Dawkins is delivering a death sentence, with a stay of execution that expires within a year.

“When you know you could pick this cancer up early, and cure it, to see the misery downstream of it presenting late – it’s not good.”

Some turn up to ED coughing blood. Some go again and again to their family doctor with an unshakeable cough, but it’s dismissed as a smoker’s hack. Some live in isolated places and can’t afford the transport to the doctor, or the fee.

SUPPLIED While earlier research found family doctors were missing lung cancer diagnoses, College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty believes GPs are looking out for the disease.

College of GPs medical director Bryan Betty believes family doctors are alert to lung cancer risks, such as a change in cough. But quick access to chest x-rays is patchy nationwide.

Even chest x-rays miss up to half of early cancers, Lawrenson says. In Australia and Canada, GPs can request CT scans, which are more accurate. Not in New Zealand.

There is hope on the horizon, but it will carry a mighty price tag.

International research has shown lung cancer screening programmes using low dose CT scans can slash death rates in current and former smokers by 20-25 per cent.

Otago University associate professor of preventive medicine, Sue Crengle, rates our lung cancer performance at four out of 10 and “heartbreaking”.

Which is why she investigated whether a screening programme would stack up here. The answer is yes, especially for Māori. For Māori women, every healthy year of life gained would cost $24,700 and for Māori men the cost was $33,300 – well below the cost effectiveness threshold of $45,000 a year.

There would be harms – low dose CT scans contain about as much radiation as three chest x-rays, and false positives would cause anxiety and unnecessary follow-up. But Crengle says the benefits would outweigh the harms for high risk populations – those who have smoked a pack a day for 30 years, or who have quit in the past 15 years.

Crengle is working with Karen Bartholomew – Auckland and Waitematā district health boards’ director of health outcomes – to pilot a screening programme for Māori. They’re testing whether people prefer being invited through their GP, like the cervical screening model, or through a national programme, as for breast screening.

Supplied Auckland and Waitematā district health boards’ director of health outcomes Karen Bartholomew says screening could be a game changer for lung cancer.

The three-year trial aims to complete 500 scans in Auckland and Waitematā DHB areas. While they hope to use community-based CT scanners, they’ll be monitoring the flow-on impact on hospital services. That’s often the stumbling block to setting up national screening programmes – finding enough people to do follow-up biopsies, surgery, radiation therapy.

“At the moment, we probably haven’t got that,” says Lawrenson. Look at bowel cancer screening – 11 years after the government committed to a national screening programme there are still geographic gaps.

But that’s not a reason not to do it, Lawrenson says.

Lung cancer has by far the biggest gap in death rates between MÄori and non-MÄori. Source: NZ Cancer Action Plan

Dawkins also supports national lung cancer screening. It will cost “megabucks”, but will be cheaper than treating incurable cancer.

Bartholomew believes screening is the key to reducing death rates and the seven-year gap between Māori and non-Māori life expectancy.

“We have seen some incremental improvements in lung cancer treatment pathways and smoking cessation, but I think it’s time that we have a game changer.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Mike Baggott is paying $5300 every three weeks for unfunded drugs for advanced lung cancer. He believes they should be affordable for everybody.

TREATMENT ACCESS

Mike Baggott used to play rugby and run half marathons, so when he ran out of puff climbing the stairs at work in Tauranga, he knew something was afoot.

He suspected a lung infection, but a CT scan found cancer. That was May 2019. It had already spread and Baggott was given six months to live, give or take.

Now 65, he smoked as a teen, up until the age of 28. But that was considered unrelated. He was just unlucky.

But luck did deliver him health insurance, through his work as a forklift driver. That gave him options. He chose to pay for unfunded life prolonging drugs Tecentriq and Avastin. He pays $5300 every three weeks for the drugs, while insurance pays for their administration.

The treatment has bought him breath – he can now walk 5km and whizz around on his electric bike.

It will mean less money left for his wife of 47 years, his three sons, 10 grandkids and three great grandkids.

“I’m lucky to have the ability to pay. The treatment should be affordable for everybody. It just upsets your whole life balance – not only have you got to worry about how long you’re going to be here for, but you’ve got to worry about what you leave behind.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times The treatments have restored Baggott's enengy, enabling him to go campervanning with his wife Valerie.

Dawkins says the most depressing part of his job is knowing treatments that could help aren’t available. Only a handful of his south Auckland patients can afford $120,000 a year for unfunded immunotherapies, which could help extend the lives of more than 1200 patients a year.

Poor access to the latest treatments is one of three factors he blames for New Zealand’s lagging five-year survival rates. The other two are late diagnosis and historically low surgery rates.

Dawkins’ drug shopping list includes an immunotherapy such as pembrolizumab (Keytruda), nivolumab (Opdivo) or Atezolizumab (Tecentriq). The evidence they work is “overwhelming”.

He also wants access to more drugs targeted to specific mutations, such as crizotinib, which bought John Ashton an extra seven years with his kids. But for that you have to test cancers for their molecular fingerprint. In Auckland, that testing is routine, but that’s not true nationwide. Dawkins believes everyone should be tested, so if they’re eligible for targeted drugs they can at least consider paying privately or crowdfunding.

Lawrenson sits on the board of Pharmac and understands its issues, but also believes it should fund some immunotherapies.

SUPPLIED Pharmac director of operations Lisa Williams says Covid uncertainties forced the agency to backtrack on plans to fund a lung cancer immunotherapy.

Pharmac has funded two drugs – gefitinib and erlotinib – for one mutation, but only about 7 per cent of all patients are eligible. In 2019, they also funded alectinib, for the ALK mutation.

Pharmac planned to run a competitive tender for lung cancer immunotherapy drug funding earlier this year, after its cancer subcommittee recommended funding Keytruda last April.

Pharmac says that was put on hold because “we don't yet fully know what impact Covid-19 will have on costs”. However, Pharmac pays fixed costs for drugs. It was also given a two-year budget boost to cover unexpected Covid-related expenses.

Asked how the decision fits with Pharmac’s identification of lung cancer as one of five Māori health areas of focus, and its statement that it “considers inequitable outcomes for Māori unfair and unjust”, operations director Lisa Williams says it is considering funding two drugs for diabetes, which is also a Māori health priority.

Supplied Lung cancer drug crizotinib has allowed Otago University toxicologist John Ashton to spend an extra seven years with his wife Louise and watch his sons Stewart, 19 and William, 13 grow up.

CASE STUDY: THE LUCKY UNLUCKY

Where the album of dad memories should be, John Ashton feared his youngest son would have only blank space.

William was just six when Ashton was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer, in July 2013. Ashton had sought help for a cough but, as a non-smoking keen runner, he didn’t raise lung cancer red flags. The GP tried switching his blood pressure medication, and an asthma inhaler.

A chest x-ray revealed the fatal truth. The numbers gave him six to nine months.

As an associate professor in pharmacology at Otago University, Ashton knew where hope hid. He discovered lung cancer came in different mutations, and an Auckland specialist was running a drug trial for patients with the ALK variant. Ashton tested positive.

AP Ashton believes drug companies need to cut their excessive prices, but Pharmac also needs reform.

The drug – crizotinib – wasn’t yet registered in New Zealand but the trial gave him free access. Seven years and $800,000-$1 million worth of crizotinib later, Ashton has seen William finish intermediate school, and grow taller than his wife.

He’s watched his older boy Stewart transform from a socially reticent teen into a theatresports captain and Shakespeare competition winner.

“Seven years might not sound much to people with a life expectancy of another 40 or 50 years. But when you’re talking in terms of the development of children, it’s actually a very long time.”

Supplied Ashton feels like the soldier in Saving Private Ryan, running up a Normandy beach – “Everyone is falling around him and he’s still going.” He tries not to get too close to the other patients he supports, to lessen the burden of grief.

When headaches last year signalled the cancer had spread to his brain, for two months he paid $6500 a month for another unfunded ALK drug, alectinib, before Pharmac agreed to fund it. Now, Ashton is back to working full time and living a normal family life.

But he feels like the soldier in Saving Private Ryan, running up the beach in the Normandy landings. “Everyone is falling around him and he’s still going.”

Lung cancer remains a poor, stigmatised, cousin, he says. Drug prices are excessive, but Pharmac also needs reform. And family doctors need to get better at diagnosis.

“It’s not a sexy disease. There’s no-one growing moustaches [for lung cancer] in November. There’s no pink ribbon. A middle-aged bloke with lung cancer doesn’t really tug at the heart strings.”

123rf Smoking contributes to four out of five lung cancers, but only 30 per cent of patients are current smokers when they’re diagnosed.

SMOKING IT OUT

Everyone agrees prevention beats cure. Given smoking contributes to four out of five lung cancers, snuffing out tobacco seems an obvious win.

In 2011, the government committed to cutting smoking rates to less than 5 per cent by 2025. But with 12.5 per cent of all Kiwis – and 31 per cent of Māori – still puffing daily, smokefree researchers say we won't get there. And some promises of action have gone up in smoke.

In May 2018, then associate health minister Jenny Salesa announced the government was developing a Smokefree 2025 action plan.

BRADEN FASTIER/Stuff Former associate health minister Jenny Salesa said a Smokefree 2025 action plan was being finalised in 2019, but it never appeared.

In June 2019, she said the plan was “being finalised right now”. Almost 18 months later, no action plan exists.

In explanation, Salesa said she had spent the past year focusing on smoke-free cars and vaping legislation. During the Covid-19 response, the government prioritised “the immediate needs of our communities”.

Completing an action plan will be a priority for the new government, she says.

Supplied Otago University public health lecturer and smoking researcher Andrew Waa says it’s not good enough to have no plan to slash smoking rates.

But Otago University public health lecturer, Andrew Waa, says smokefree campaigners have worked in “a complete strategic void” for a decade, “with no government committing anything substantive”.

“It’s one of the big killers in New Zealand. I don’t think it’s good enough to not have a plan to do anything about it.”

And it needs to be a plan with teeth, Waa says. He wants a 95 per cent reduction in tobacco sellers. The government has restricted sales of vapes, so why not cigarettes, he argues.

He also advocates curbs on ingredients such as sweeteners and menthol, that make ciggies more palatable for teenagers. Better still, you could just remove the nicotine, so they’re no longer addictive.

Lawrenson says smoking prevention should be number one on the lung cancer hit list.

“I think we’ve taken our foot off the throttle on that.”

But Bartholomew warns stopping smoking is not an alternative to lung cancer screening.

“Even if everybody who smokes stopped smoking today, we would still have 10 or 15 years of health issues relating to smoking. So it’s not one or the other, from my perspective, it’s both.”