NZ Flying Doctors Service saves Southlander twice

Mother Kylie Valli with her son Beauden Warnock who had to be flown twice to Christchurch Hospital in the space of five months due to intestinal malrotation with volvulus

A Southland mother believes her son would not be alive if it wasn’t for the New Zealand Doctors Flying Service who flew her son to Christchurch twice in the space of five months.

The first time Kylie Valli used the service her son Beauden Warnock​ was only seven days old and had just left Southland Hospital.

He was vomiting up green substances and was found to have a twist in his stomach known as malrotation with volvulus.

Valli described the situation as being in a movie watching somebody else.

“You’ve gone home and had this baby and it happens to everyone else it doesn’t happen to you type situation.”

Everything was in slow motion but moving fast, she said.

Valli took Warnock to Southland Hospital to do tests, they rang up Christchurch Hospital and plane was ordered to pick them up.

Warnock was taken by ambulance to the Invercargill Airport, hooked on machines in the plane and flown to Christchurch Airport when they have their own hangar and taken to the hospital.

Because they were able to get him to Christchurch within two hours and a half hours, none of the bowel had to be removed which could die being tied up, Valli said.

The reason they needed to fly was Southland Hospital and Dunedin Hospital were unable to perform the surgery on infants, she said.

At five months old Warnock was back on a New Zealand Flying Doctors plane, flying in stormy weather but Valli was calmer about the experience because she knew they would be looked after.

It was still terrifying but the doctors were good at making you calm, she said.

Warnock was lot better now, but they still had their scares, and Valli said she definitely was more concerned about him during Covid-19 period, in which they had to go to Southland Hospital in week one of lockdown.

With all the health scares, Valli said she feels as though she has lost of a bit of the newborn stage.

The New Zealand Flying Doctors Service provides critical-care patient services between hospitals throughout New Zealand.

It 2018 it completed 1180 missions throughout the country.

It is supported by a trust to support its work, which needs to raise $3 million a year to keep operating.