Patients call for dialysis at Southland Hospital

Dialysis patient Mike Blair is urging the Southern District Health Board to make dialysis services available at Southland Hospital.

Invercargill resident Mike Blair thought he and his whānau had chosen “the greatest place in the world to live”, until he needed dialysis treatment.

Blair, who has end-stage kidney disease, is one of the lucky few who is able to use a dialysis machine at home – but it took 12 weeks of training, and if anything goes wrong, he has to go back to Dunedin Hospital.

There are no dialysis machines or support staff at Southland Hospital.

Blair made a passionate plea to the Southern District Health Board Tuesday, asking them to provide these services in Southland.

He was joined by patient advocate and mother of a dialysis patient Sally Tily, who addressed the board, laying out examples from other district health boards, and the approximate cost of providing a satellite unit with two haemodialysis machines in Southland.

Tily said she was encouraged by the response from the board.

Board chief executive Chris Fleming said he had looked into the matter, and a business case to install the two units was already underway.

“Your story just brings the entire thing from a theory to real life,” he said.

“We’re not talking about millions here. I have a strong belief that something is going to happen soon.”

In her submission, Tily said a new renal support facility with two units was established at Wairoa Hospital and Health Centre in Hawke’s Bay in August, at a cost of $150,000.

But Fleming indicated that the set up in Southland may cost slightly more.

Patients who need dialysis currently receive their treatment at Dunedin Hospital.

Only those that can learn to perform the complicated and dangerous procedure on their own can gain access to a DHB-funded machine at home.

Those who can't, are required to undergo at least three five-hour treatments a week in Dunedin.

Because there were no support staff in Southland, Blair said he sometimes had to travel all the way to Dunedin for a five-minute tweak if something went wrong.

This took him away from his support base and whānau, putting pressure on everyone involved, he said.

“You may say it's not feasible to have something down here, but it's not feasible for us to have to travel,” Blair told the board.

Tily and Blair gained support for their submission after launching a Dialysis South Facebook Page last year, where patients can share their own experiences.