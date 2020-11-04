Māori with type 2 diabetes prescribed less medication, Waikato study finds

Māori were just as likely to pick up prescriptions for a common type 2 diabetes tablet as NZ Europeans, the study found.

Māori people with diabetes aren't getting as much of a common medication as New Zealand Europeans, a Waikato study shows.

It's not through failing to pick the tablets up, but rather getting fewer prescriptions - and blood sugar levels suffer as a result.

The University of Waikato-led study looked at around 1500 Waikato people with type 2 diabetes, who were taking widely-used Metformin tablets.

Type 2 diabetes affects twice as many Māori as non-Māori, and an expert said that makes any difference in medication coverage "of considerable concern”.

READ MORE:

* The Lancet publishes major study on south Auckland’s diabetes epidemic

* New type 2 diabetes drugs could stop kidney failure and save lives but not yet within reach for many

* The big fat debate over whether keto-style diets are right for reversing type 2 diabetes



But the reasons behind the difference in prescription numbers remain to be found.

“This study is really important in showing that, when given a prescription, Māori do pick it up," co-author Dr Rawiri Keenan said.

“It is on us as a health system and providers to fix this,” said the senior fellow of the University of Waikato Medical Research Centre.

If barriers aren't removed, the people most in need may not benefit from new diabetes medications due later this year.

The Waikato study, which was published in the Journal of Primary Health Care, went a step further than previous work.

It looked not only at medication dispensed to patients, but also what was prescribed - and their blood sugar marker (HbA1c) results.

As fewer Māori were prescribed the required amount of metformin, their blood sugar levels were worse on average, the study found.

The authors weren't sure why their study returned a different result to a 2010 Statistics NZ survey which found medication cost stops Māori getting medication more often than European New Zealanders.

Possible reasons included that the Waikato Māori patients weren't from a "socially deprived area", because the group wasn't representative, or due to the implementation of the Māori Health Strategy.

A comment in the Waikato study about heightened side-effects potentially putting Māori off the drug had one expert concerned.

Common gastrointestinal side effects can be managed with the right advice, University of Otago Professor of Medicine Jim Mann said.

Any gap in medication coverage was "of considerable concern" as Māori have higher rates of type 2 diabetes than NZ Europeans, and tend to fare worse, said Mann, who is also co-director of the Edgar Diabetes and Obesity Research Centre.