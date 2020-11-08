Southland school children's healthy living takes them on virtual adventure

Kim Harvey speaks to pupils at Invercargill Middle School about the Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure programme.

School children are travelling the world virtually and learning more on healthy living through a nationwide programme.

Ten Southland intermediate or primary schools are taking part in the six-week Zespri Young and Healthy Virtual Adventure programme, created by Kim Harvey, of Invercargill.

"It’s got fun and entertaining ways for children to understand and learn to what it’s like feeling healthy with small daily habits they can take into adulthood,” she said.

The programme is for school classes, with points earned by each pupil contributing to the class’ total. The totals determine how fast the classes move around the world.

Icons, representing each class, show travel movements.

Pupils go online to log various activities, including amounts of exercise they do, hours of sleep, water consumption and fruit and vegetables eaten.

The programme allocates them points for their healthy choices.

Harvey said the New South Wales Ministry of Health and New South Wales Rugby League had used the programme.

“I created this programme to take into corporates but it appeals much more to children.”

Harvey had a question and answer session with Invercargill Middle School pupils on Thursday as part of their involvement in the programme.

Pupils Kobe Pasco, 11, Phuong Nhi Nguyen, 11, and Kian Ray Ramel, 10, said the programme had given them helpful information about health and wellbeing.

“It was interesting that you need to get off your phone two hours before you go to sleep,” Pasco said.

Nguyen and Ramel liked how the programme enabled them to keep track of their food and water intake and hours of sleep.

About 20,000 pupils, mostly Years 3 to 8, from 760 New Zealand schools, were taking part this year, Harvey said.

The pupils are encouraged in the programme by sporting stars Ardie Savea, Ameliaranne Ekenasio, Kane Williamson and Samantha Charlton.