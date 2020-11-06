Failure to replace Christchurch birthing unit 'an equity issue'

Community midwife Megan Benson, right, with Isobelle Love, 2 weeks, and her mother, Sophie Love.

Four years after a popular birthing unit in Christchurch’s east closed, there’s no sign of a replacement and Māori health advocates say it’s a failure for health equity.

The Burwood primary birthing unit closed permanently in June 2016 after the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) decided the earthquake-damaged building would be too costly to maintain.

The unit was so popular with eastern suburbs whānau a poroporoaki (farewell ceremony) was held when the doors finally closed after 70 years.

Birthing options in the city are Christchurch Women’s Hospital and the St George’s Hospital community birthing unit in Merivale.

Under the contract with the CDHB, St George’s can only accommodate 10 women and babies at any one time.

Further afield, healthy women expecting complication-free births can go to primary birthing units at Lincoln or Rangiora.

Despite encouragement for women to choose a primary birthing option, 87 per cent of women gave birth at Christchurch Women’s Hospital in the past six months.

Those who gave birth with no complications often had to leave within hours as there was no space for them to stay.

Women could transfer to one of the primary birthing units for post birth care.

Aranui woman Sophie Love planned to have a home birth for her second baby, but ended up transferring to Christchurch Women’s Hospital when her labour failed to progress.

She had applied to go to St George’s for post-birth care, but there were no beds available after her daughter was born.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF Going to a primary birthing unit meant Kristy Brooks and her partner could stay there after baby Ethan Clark was born. (Video first published in December 2017)

With no space for her to stay at Christchurch Women’s, Love went home two hours after the birth.

Her husband was busy looking after the couple’s 2-year-old son.

“I got home and I felt overwhelmed just thinking about food ... and I felt like I needed someone to help me because I was still sore.”

Love said she didn’t consider going to Rangiora or Lincoln as they were so far away, and she would have felt isolated from her husband, friends and whānau.

Director of midwifery Norma Campbell said the DHB was “committed to the development of central city maternity capacity as part of our wider facilities strategy”.

“We are reviewing how we can better provide services in [Christchurch Women’s Hospital], while supporting the community units.

“This includes consideration of our birthing population and where further primary birthing units need to be located to best serve the community.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Michelle Turrall, Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chairwoman, says the replacement of a primary birthing unit in Christchurch is an equity issue.

Acting planning and funding manager Ralph La Salle said the CDHB was assessing eight responses to a proposal for a facility to house endoscopy services and/or a primary birthing unit and hoped to have done this by the end of the year.

The priority was to find a space for endoscopy services, he said.

“The DHB continues to consider options to increase primary birthing capacity in Canterbury,” La Salle said.

Māori health group Manawhenua Ki Waitaha chairwoman Michelle Turrall said the Burwood unit had a strong kaupapa Māori ethos, and was a welcoming space for women and their whānau.

“The lack of a birthing unit in the east, where a large proportion will be Māori, is an equity issue.”

New Zealand College of Midwives Canterbury/Westcoast chairwoman Davina Geddes said a focus on equity in the CDHB’s maternity strategy (2019-2024) would not be achieved without construction of a Christchurch primary birthing unit.

Key values included equity, Whanaungatanga (‘everyone belongs), Manaakitanga (respect for all), and tino rangatiratanga (empowering whānau to make their own informed decisions).

“To me it’s a no-brainer especially for women in the east, but across the city we have pockets of Māori communities, immigrant communities and people who aren’t resourced to travel out of the city to the primary units.”

Lincoln and Rangiora primary birthing units have three to four births a week, on average.

This compares to 102 births per week on average at Christchurch Women’s Hospital.

The CDHB has backed construction of a primary birthing unit in the Rolleston health hub – due to be completed by October next year – which will cater to women in Selwyn.