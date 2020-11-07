Auckland baby born with rare heart defect finally home after four surgeries

Claudia and Ken Harris prepare for their baby who will be born with a heart condition (first published in July 2020).

An Auckland baby born with a rare heart defect that saw her undergo four surgeries in the first month of her life is finally well enough to go home.

Baby Sophia was born on October 10 via emergency caesarean to parents Claudia and Ken Harris.

Claudia, 23, of Clover Park, south Auckland, told Stuff hearing Sophia let out a cry after birth was a good sign, given she had transposition of the great arteries (TGA).

Claudia Harris/Supplied Sophia Harris was born with transposition of the great arteries (TGA) on October 10.

The defect accounts for 5 per cent of congenital heart disease cases and occurs when the two main arteries are connected to the wrong chambers of the heart.

Although rare, it is more common in boys than girls.

Soon after she was born, Claudia said Sophia’s oxygen levels dropped severely and oxygen had to be hand-pumped into her for about seven minutes.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Claudia and Ken Harris first spoke to Stuff in July as they prepared for Sophia’s arrival.

It was soon discovered Sophia also had atrial septal defect (ASD) – meaning there was a hole in the wall between the two upper chambers of the heart.

It hadn’t been picked up on prenatal scans because it was small, but Claudia said because of its position and combined with TGA, it was causing problems.

“It meant her heart was just not in very good shape at all,” she said.

Within the first hour of her life, Sophia underwent an operation which saw a balloon put into one of her arteries and another hole made in her heart to keep it functioning until she had her open-heart surgery.

Claudia Harris/Supplied Sophia Harris has had four surgeries in under one month of life.

At three days old, Sophia underwent that surgery to fix her TGA. It was 10 hours long but went “very well”.

During the surgery, her ASD was fixed and the hole created during the balloon operation was also closed.

“It was one of the hardest things, having to wait for the call to hear she had come off bypass and had survived it all,” Claudia said.

Three days after her surgery, Sophia developed an infection in her wound which led to two further surgeries. One saw a central line put into her neck so antibiotics could be administered.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Claudia Harris said she has seen a new side of herself and husband Ken during Sophia’s time in hospital.

A week later, she had her chest opened again so her wound could undergo a full deep clean because the infection had become worse.

Now on temporary discharge, the Harris’ were allowed to go home two days ago. Sophia is still on medication and will need to be taken back to hospital every fortnight to get scans done to check her heart is doing well.

Claudia said the family had a tonne of support, with regular contact made by the hospital and nurses visiting twice a week.

Claudia said Sophia had handled her time in hospital “like a trooper” but she wished she could have taken her place.

“I found it really hard seeing that she was in pain and all these things had to be done to her, I hated it. I would rather have gone through it myself instead of her having to.

“I’ve definitely seen a whole new side to myself and my husband during us becoming parents and everything we had to go through to bring her home.”

For now, Sophia was doing well and Claudia hoped there wouldn’t be any more surgeries in her future.

“Her heart is strong, it’s just wired [a little] differently to a normal heart but it’s still functioning perfectly fine.”

A Givealittle page has been set up for the Harris’ to help with expenses relating to Sophia's heart defect.

Any unused funds will be donated to charity Heart Kids.