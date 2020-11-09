Invercargill nurses join second historic strike

General practice staff in Invercargill embarked on their second-ever national strike Monday, as their fight for pay parity continues.

About 20 Southland general practice staffers picketed outside Wachner Place in Invercargill on Monday asking for pay parity, as part of a New Zealand Nurses Organisation strike.

The union (NZNO) is calling for pay parity after more than a year of trying to negotiate a new, fairer Primary Health Care Multi-Employer Collective Agreement (MECA) for primary care nurses who earn an average of 10 per cent (about $7600 per annum) less their District Health Board counterparts.

Charleen Waddell works for both the Southern DHB and a general practice, allowing her to see the pay disparity and inequitable expectations first-hand.

When she gets to her job for the Southern DHB, Waddell is a specialist nurse, only expected to work within her speciality. When she gets back to the general practice, the Bluff nurse has to be on top of everything from sore toes to Covid-19 swabs.

Waddell was one of the lucky ones who work for a charitable trust that tried to match salaries, she said, but she joined the NZNO strike to fight for equal pay for her colleagues.

“There's big disparity. In senior roles, there’s an even bigger gap,” she said.

This was the second time in New Zealand history that primary care workers went on strike.

South Link Health Services executive director Murray Tilyard said practice owners were supportive of pay parity, but couldn’t afford to pay their staff more without extra support from the Ministry of Health.

South Link manages general practices throughout New Zealand, including the Invercargill Medical Centre.

Tilyard said the payment dispute pitted GP staff and owners against the ministry, who used to provide a practice nurse subsidy before all GP funding was rolled into one annual payment.

He was concerned that GPs would be forced to increase their fees if they couldn’t get support from the Ministry.

When asked about why negotiations had stalled, the ministry sent a written statement almost identical to the one it had sent out during the first primary care nurses strike in September.

“The Ministry, DHBs and employers will be working together to better understand non-DHB employed nurses’ employment conditions, including salary,” the statement says.

Practices are funded by primary health organisations, who are funded by DHBs, based on their own annual funding agreements, the ministry statement says.

Southern DHB chief executive officer Chris Fleming said the board had not had a seat at the negotiating table.

The issue of pay parity for all nurses has been brought up across many components of the health system, Fleming said.