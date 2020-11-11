WellSouth $2m surplus to be reinvested, CEO says

WellSouth board chairman Dr Doug Hill, right, and chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs have thanked primary care staff in Southland and Otago for their response during the Covid-19 pandemic. (File photo)

WellSouth has ended the financial year with more than $2 million extra in the kitty but the money has already been allocated, its chief executive officer says.

The primary health network, which manages general practices in Southland and Otago on behalf the district health board, reported a surplus of $2,014,603 for the financial year ended June 2020, compared with a deficit of $27,884 in the previous financial year.

Chief executive Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the surplus was primarily because spending was being pushed back into the next financial year, after programmes were delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Many WellSouth staff had to be reassigned during the organisation’s response, he said.

According to the WellSouth annual report, some 195 staff members were redeployed to testing centres alone.

Others were stationed at WellSouth's new virus call centre, which fielded more than 8100 calls between April 14 and June 30.

“There is also an increase in annual leave liability sitting on the books that we are actively seeking to address,” Swanson-Dobbs said.

The surplus would be reinvested in the coming financial year, he said.

“The WellSouth board and management team are finalising work plans for the next one to three years and these funds will be committed appropriately to clinical programmes and services.”

Speaking at the WellSouth annual meeting in Dunedin on Tuesday, WellSouth chairman Doug Hill reflected on the many hours staff put in at the beginning of the pandemic outbreak and said it highlighted the importance of a primary health network.

“We have realised that having those direct links with communities is important,” he said.

Beyond Covid-19, the organisation has made strides with programmes like the roll-out of health care homes, Client Led Integrated Care, diabetes management, and health improvement practitioners, he said.

“We have just consistently delivered,” he said.

Hill said 2020 marked the tenth anniversary of WellSouth, which was formed by combining the nine primary health organisations that previously worked in Southland and Otago.

“Together, we have a stronger voice and are more capable. This past year our strength and resilience has been put to the test like never before,” he said.

In the coming year, WellSouth planned to further extend its Health Care Home programme, invest in mental health services, support practice development planning and roll out improvements to how long-term conditions were managed, Hill concluded.