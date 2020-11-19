Ratepayers' $33k clean-up bill after blood bags, medical waste thrown in with recycling

Medical blood bags are among the items turning up at the Waipā recycling collection in Te Awamutu.

Medical and human waste has found its way onto the sorting belt of a Waikato recycling centre and ratepayers are picking up the costs of having machinery cleaned and decontaminated.

Medical liquid bags, some containing blood, along with tubes, needles and assorted medicines were among the items people popped into their mixed recycling containers for collection in Waipā.

Veterinary waste, from on-farm animal treatments, had also been thrown in with recycling.

Some items were found early when the collection was deposited on the floor at the district’s recycling centre in Te Awamutu.

READ MORE:

* Waipā releases residential development plan for 600 new homes

* 'Consumers' lazy attitudes' means two thirds of recycling in central Christchurch goes to landfill

* OPINION: Recycling can be confusing, but it's not that confusing



Other items more difficult to see made it through to the sorting belt where staff had to raise the alarm, stop production and have the centre cleaned.

SUPPLIED The council is lobbying medical and rural outlets to remind people they can’t throw medical waste in the recycling.

Waipā District Council’s transportation manager Bryan Hudson said the bill was mounting, up to around $33,000 since May, to have the recycling centre cleaned every time contaminated material entered the system.

“When that happens, we have to consider that the whole collection is contaminated and that load has to be put back on the truck and taken to landfill which is very costly.

“We have staff there who can’t work while the centre is being cleaned and we also lose revenue from the good recycling that is deemed contaminated and has to go to landfill.”

SUPPLIED Needles pose a particular threat to staff working on the sorting belt.

Hudson said the contractor collecting the recycling reported July to September as the period when most of the medical waste appeared.

During this time, the centre had to stop production 15 times and was cleaned, each time, due to significant contamination.

“On top of medical waste, three kerbside collection truck loads last week were sent to landfill due to human faeces, mud and honey in the loads,” Hudson said.

”The honey went through the machinery and clogged it all up.

“Production needed to be stopped and belts washed down as contamination went throughout the recycling materials.”

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Some of the contaminated material can be detected when it arrives at the recycling plant (file pic).

Hudson said contaminated recycling was a problem councils around the country were battling.

A report by Auckland Council in June 2020 said contaminated recycling cost Aucklanders $420,000 for the 2019-20 financial year.

Christchurch City Council spent close to $1.5 million sending almost 1500 truckloads of contaminated recycling material to landfill since May 2020.

Waipā District Council staff had contacted the Waikato District Health Board, pharmacies and medical practices to alert them medical waste had been appearing in recycling.

Dominico Zapata/Stuff Sometimes the contaminants make it on to the sorting belt and staff have to raise the alarm (file pic).

“We’ve done our best to track down the collection runs where the medical waste might be coming from,” Hudson said.

“We’ve done bin audits to ID possible sources, we’ve contacted pharmacies and doctor surgeries to say if people are using medical equipment regularly, that it needs to be disposed of properly, it can’t be recycled.”

Council staff had also contacted Federated Farmers to raise the problem of vet waste appearing in recycling.

“Most farmers would know not to do that so perhaps it is someone on a lifestyle block, not used to dealing with his every often.”

SUPPLIED WaipÄ mixed recycling bins clearly state what can and can't be put in the bin.

Hudson said it wasn’t unusual to find odd-ball items come through the recycling centre now and again, such as waste oil, incontinence pads, electrical components and non-recyclable plastics.

But the frequency and variety had increased since the Covid-19 alert levels.

“People during the lockdown, might have had big clean-ups of their garden sheds for example, and put anything remotely looking like plastic into the recycling bin.

“We’re scratching our heads wondering what more we can do next.

“Our bins clearly show on the lids what can and can’t be recycled and in the end it’s the ratepayers who will be paying to deal with the mistakes of others.”