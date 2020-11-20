Ministry sorry for cancer screening letter sent to existing cancer patients

The Ministry of Health’s national bowel screening programme is apologising to bowel cancer patients who were mistakenly sent a letter inviting them to participate in bowel screening.

They were invited to be part of an at-home faecal immunochemical test programme.

Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the letters were generated by a computer fault and sent without the appropriate automatic filtering.

“We know that coping with cancer is uncertain and stressful, and we are sorry we have added to that distress through this unfortunate error.”

Move Your Butt Liana and Simon Doull talk about why they're supporting Bowel Cancer NZ's Move Your Butt campaign.

About 1262 people in the Tairawhiti, Canterbury and South Canterbury district health board areas were sent the letters.

Chief medical officer Dr Andrew Simpson said about 200 people rang the ministry after receiving the letters.

“In many cases they have understandably been upset at the letters arriving when they already have, or have had bowel cancer.”

He said many callers to the ministry were supportive of the screening programme and were understanding about the error.

“We have apologised and explained we are taking steps to ensure this won’t happen again.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Hope Benns is living with terminal bowel cancer after a failure by GPs to diagnose her illness.

A similar apology in writing would be provided to everyone who received the letters in error, he said.

The fault was caused by the failure of an automatic data download from the national cancer registry that did not generate an alert as it should have done.

“The names of patients on the registry, who had previously been diagnosed with bowel cancer, should have been taken out of the list of people invited for screening but that didn’t happen.”

A manual fix was already in place and the ministry was working on a permanent fix that would prevent the letters being automatically generated if the filtering step was not completed.

In the first instance, anyone concerned should ring the ministry’s national bowel screening programme on 0800 924 432.