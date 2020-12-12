Hector Matthews: 'Our country's greatest scourge is deprivation'

Hector Matthews, Canterbury's director of Maori and Pacific health, says his upbringing had "a profound effect" on him.

MAKING ENDS MEET: As the sting of Covid-19 hits home, reporter VICKI ANDERSON and visual journalist CHRIS SKELTON, offer a voice to those living and working on the frontlines of poverty.

As a boy, Hector Matthews and his sister were woken from their beds by their mother one night in 1970, as she fled a violent marriage.

Overnight, the trio hitchhiked 336 kilometres from Auckland to Kaitaia.

“I am the product of a solo Māori woman who raised her two children by herself,” Matthews said. “It's had a profound effect on me.”

His mother found cleaning work and Matthews and his sister would sleep on jackets on the floor in the corner of the post office as she worked.

“My mother wasn't educated academically, she was pretty sharp in lots of other areas. She was the most courageous person I knew. As we got older she left us at home and locked the door and told us not to answer it to anyone,” he said.

“Nowadays Oranga Tamariki would probably say she was a bad parent and taken us off her, but they would have been wrong.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Hector Matthews, executive director Māori and Pacific Health at the Canterbury District Health Board, says our country's ‘’biggest scourge’’ is deprivation.

Matthews is the executive director Māori and Pacific Health at the Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) and is passionate about addressing inequalities for Māori and Pasifika.

Poverty is a layered issue, and he has a deep understanding of the way its insidious tentacles can reach into every facet of someone's life.

To see any meaningful change, Matthews said “we simply must raise benefits significantly”.

If he could wave a magic wand and do one thing to fight deprivation, Matthews would introduce a sugar tax.

“Parents will buy what they can afford which doesn't mean they will buy nice fresh apples, good fruit and vegetables ... they will buy what they can afford and in terms of our poor population that is poor quality food of little nutritional value which leads to poor health outcomes,” he said.

“This could be resolved if we had a Government which was courageous enough to say milk is 10c a litre and Coke is $100 a litre. That would be an investment in the health of our children, as would free milk in schools – some have that but not all.

“We used to have free fruit in schools but a clever politician thought it was too expensive ... Now we spend millions extracting children's teeth instead.”

New Zealand is a “well-off country”. People not experiencing deprivation like having easy access to cheap soft drink and chocolate but as a public health choice that “isn't the best decision”.

“As a nation we do this with all sorts of things ... we have some of the most readily available alcohol in the world, sold in supermarkets,” Matthews said.

“Most western countries would say selling alcohol in supermarkets is a stupid thing to do, and it is and the evidence supports that, but we decided to do that because we thought we were cleverer than everyone else.”

Unsplash Alcohol is known to fuel violence in the home. Matthews would like to see greater controls on alcohol and drugs.

Cheap and easily accessible alcohol leads to harm in terms of domestic violence and youth pre-loading.

“We make decisions as a country that favour the economic interests of people who sell products rather than the health of our children and our families particularly our poorer families,” Matthews said.

“It has happened with alcohol, smoking, it is happening now with vaping and it will happen with dope. Criminalising people for smoking dope is stupid, it just creates an underclass.

“The problem with the referendum was it was creating an industry designed to advantage those who sell it. It should be decriminalised. If people want to smoke it they can grow it themselves. It's what we should do with tobacco too.”

The biggest problem is, Matthews said, is our deprived population “isn't considered an important population”.

“Decisions are made which benefit the wealthy population.

“The same thing happens with gambling. It is also addictive which causes harm to our poorer, more vulnerable, populations but someone is making money off that. Some people get rich off it, but they don't have to pay the costs, that is left to DHBs and PHOs to pay the health cost of those.

“Politicians tend to favour decisions which favour economic interests not health interests. If they did we wouldn't be selling alcohol in supermarkets, Coke wouldn’t be cheaper than milk and schools would have free and easy access to milk and vegetables.”

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash Many families cannot afford GP care and have little choice but to use hospital emergency departments.

Most people in New Zealand are able to access health services but 25 per cent can't afford to.

“It's still $50 to go the GP. I've injured myself on the weekend and decided not to go to the GP because it costs too much and I have a good paying job.”

He offered an example of a solo parent with two children who might be ill or injured but who doesn't go to the doctor because “that's $50 and, in the weekend, $70 or $80”.

“If one of the kids has injured themselves playing footie and you're not sure if they've broken an arm or not, you are not going to go down to the after hours for an X-ray because that's really expensive,” he said.

“It means you are going to sit at home in pain or go to the emergency department which clogs that up.”

If you can afford to go to the GP, you are given a prescription, which is $5 per item.

Matthews winces visibly when he talks about prescription costs.

“If you don't have $5 you are not going to get that filled,'' he said. ''We know from data that Māori get prescribed less than non-Māori but even when they get prescribed they dispense less because it costs money.”

He can remember when the Government changed the co-payment from $2 per item to $5 per item.

“Immediately that condemned tens of thousands of people to not getting access to their medications,” he said. “Did the department signing that off, did they even think about that? I suspect not because when you're on $200,000 a year you don't think of someone on $40,000 a year with four kids trying to pay their rent.”

There is no reason why every child in New Zealand should not have good food and clothes.

“Families should not have to struggle to buy reasonable nutritious food, clothes and a house to live in,” Matthews said.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Matthews says it should be possible to help people buy their own home, without a deposit.

Accommodation is too expensive. For many Matthews sees, poor quality housing and housing costs are a huge problem.

“Families with two working people in their family can barely afford to pay the rent.”

Matthews would like to see help for people who can afford a mortgage payment to buy their own home, without a deposit.

“Why can't we figure out a system to pay that house off so when their kids grow up they actually have an asset for the next generation?

“We don't do that, we support the landlords, so they keep making money and renters end up renting for life. That's something we could resolve, but we don't.”

Matthews stands beside the Avon River several hundred metres away from Christchurch Hospital.

In the distance a yellow ambulance appears, siren blaring.

“We have this insidious deprivation in New Zealand, and we shouldn't,’’ he said. “We could fix it.”

He rose up using “book smarts’’ and now spends his life fighting for others to have similar opportunities.

“I look at the cleaners in our hospital who work just as hard as the surgeons … who deserve to be well paid but think how important the cleaners have been throughout Covid-19, there's no question they work hard. Sometimes the system is not set up for you no matter how hard you work,” Matthews said.

“There is a real imbalance. If we spread the wealth a little more evenly we'd have far fewer health and social problems.”

His tough childhood taught him resilience.

KIDSCAN/Supplied Some people cannot escape poverty no matter how hard they work, Matthews says.

“As I got older and better educated, my kids didn't grow up in that situation. My kids have always lived in a warm, dry, safe home. Some people don't get out of that, no matter how hard they work, and that's through no fault of their own,” Matthews said.

‘My childhood of struggle had its moments but taught me a lot about people who work hard but still struggle to put food on their table and pay their rent.

“It's why I do what I do now. I want to help everyone but some people need more help than others, and they deserve our help.”