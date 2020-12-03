Māori and Pasifika 'definitely disadvantaged' over BMI fertility treatment requirement

Is it fair that some NZ regions have different rules about who can access publicly-funded fertility treatment?

Māori and Pacific women are disproportionately being denied the chance to have a family, with the system used to determined access to free fertility treatment labelled “unfounded and unfair”.

The fixed body mass index (BMI), which creates a score looking at a person’s weight with respect to their height, is used to classify people underweight, normal, overweight or obese. The Ministry of Health describes the BMI as a “crude measure”, but still uses it to determine access to care, including fertility treatment.

To get publicly funded fertility treatment, a woman must have a BMI of 32 or under. Those with a score of 30 and above are classified as obese, and at “substantially increased risk”, the ministry said.

SUPPLIED WhangÄrei couple Elijah and Rachel Leafa, who married this year, are finally undergoing publicly-funded fertility treatment after six years of trying to get pregnant.

Because the scale has been modelled on European body types, it doesn’t account for differences in body composition seen in diverse populations. An Otago University study, published in June, said BMI was “likely to be an inconsistent measure of obesity in Māori and Pacific patients”.

Fertility New Zealand president and chair Juanita Copeland believed using BMI to determine who can access free treatment “definitely disadvantages Māori and Pacific people".

The organisation has called for the threshold to be raised to 35 to give more people the opportunity to have a family, given one round of in-vitro fertilisation (IVF) can cost upwards of $10,000 – putting private treatment out of reach for many.

“The BMI system is not a fair one and would certainly stop some people seeking the treatment they deserve out of fear of judgment, whakamā or being made to feel their infertility is their fault.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Fertility New Zealand president and chair Juanita Copeland, pictured with her daughter Hazel, says the BMI system is unfair, particularly in regard to the Māori and Pasifika population.

“While lifestyle factors do impact fertility, we believe that the current BMI requirement is unfounded and unfair, especially to Māori and Pasifika populations and is not always the sole contributing factor to infertility,” Copeland said.

Māori woman Rachel Leafa, 25, of Whangārei, has spent the past six years trying to get pregnant with her Samoan husband Elijah. With her BMI at 43.4, she was constantly told to lose weight.

SUPPLIED Rachel Leafa spent seven months trying to lose enough weight, so she and her husband Elijah could be considered for public fertility treatment. Women must have a body mass index of 32 or less to be eligible.

She managed to get her BMI under 30 over seven months and recently started publicly-funded in-vitro fertilisation (IVF). However, the process has taken its toll, with her menstrual cycles ceasing completely as she battled to drop her weight.

Despite making her feel good, Leafa said she stopped exercising because adding muscle saw her BMI increase, and now followed a restricted diet.

“Just getting to the point where they were like, ‘you’re healthy enough for us to see you’ gave us more problems ... it wasn’t healthy at all.”

123rf While each District Health Boards have variations in requirements to access publicly-funded fertility treatment, all require women to have a BMI of 32 or less – something many professionals believe creates equity issues for Māori and Pasifika women.

Leafa said BMI did not account many factors, including muscle mass.

She believed the current system doesn’t cater for anybody who sits outside of the norm.

“You’re already putting a lot of blame on yourself because you can’t do what you think you’re meant to do, and then for [people] to turn around and say ‘you to lose weight’, it adds another layer of guilt,” Leafa said.

SUPPLIED Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners' medical director and Porirua GP Dr Bryan Betty.

Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director, Dr Bryan Betty, said a higher BMI did bring greater risks, but using it to determine fertility treatment access threw up equity issues.

Betty said a system based on an individual’s risk would be a more equitable.

“I think BMI is problematic in the sense that different ethnicities have different make-ups in terms of muscle mass and fat deposition.”

Stuff The use of BMI to determine access to publicly-funded fertility treatment is “problematic”, Dr Bryan Betty says.

In the year to June, 6306 individuals accessed public fertility services.

Eight per cent of couples who received their first attendance for treatment were Māori, while 5 per cent were of Pacific Island descent. In the 2018 Census, 16.5 per cent of people identified as Māori, and 8.1 per cent were Pacific peoples.

SUPPLIED Fertility Associates' Dr Olivia Stuart is the only Māori female fertility subspecialist in New Zealand. She says BMI is a "blanket assessment" that only incorporates a person's height and weight, and is an inexact measure of risk.

Fertility Associates’ Dr Olivia Stuart is the only Māori female fertility subspecialist in the country, and said the BMI requirement was “outdated”, having been created “many years ago”.

“We are seeing women with a BMI in the low to mid 30s also having a good chance of success,” Stuart said.

STUFF Adults living in the most economically deprived areas are 1.8 times more likely to be obese than those living in the least deprived areas, according to the New Zealand Health Survey.

The New Zealand Health Survey 2019/20 found around one in three Kiwis aged 15 and over were obese, with 47.9 per cent of Māori and 63.4 per cent of Pacific people sitting in this category.

Adults living in the most economically deprived areas were 1.8 times more likely to be obese than those living in the least deprived areas.

Betty said there was little support in communities with high deprivation to lose weight in order to access healthcare.

SUPPLIED Otago Polytechnic school of midwifery lecturer Dr George Parker studied the fertility, pregnancy and childbirth outcomes of women with high BMIs, and found they felt "shut out" of publicly-funded fertility services.

“If you’re in a high deprivation area, there is often not the financial support, or the access to allied services within the community to achieve weight reduction so it’s a real double-edged sword,” Betty said.

Otago Polytechnic midwifery lecturer, Dr George Parker, studied the fertility, pregnancy and childbirth outcomes of women with high BMIs and found the requirement often served as a disincentive to lose weight.

“They actually found ... it quite demoralising. They described feelings of shame, guilt and blame, and those feelings weren’t productive,” Parker said.

The Ministry of Health was approached for comment about whether it had any plans to address access inequities for Māori and Pasifika populations, but did not provide a direct response.