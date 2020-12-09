After-hours health care centre to open in Rangiora in late 2022

Rangiora's wish for improved after-hours health care has been answered.

The North Canterbury community of Rangiora is celebrating a win after a long and patient wait for better health care access.

The minister of health approved the Canterbury District Health Board’s (CDHB) proposal to lease land to the South Link Health Services Group to build and operate a family health and urgent care centre.

Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey said the news was an exciting milestone for residents, and he acknowledged their combined efforts to get it over the line.

Sandi and David McLean started a petition calling for after-hours care in February 2019. It attracted more than 1000 signatures in its first week.

It was presented to the CDHB at a community meeting in June 2019 with 10,500 signatures.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff Waimakariri MP Matt Doocey and Carolyn Gullery of the CDHB with petition organisers Sandi and David McLean in 2019.

At the meeting, then-CDHB planning, funding and decision support general manager Carolyn Gullery announced plans for a new seven-day, integrated family health centre, expected to open in 2021.

Doocey commended Gullery for meeting residents face-to-face and hearing their concerns.

Gullery was one of seven executives to resign from the CDHB this year, and Doocey said he contacted acting chief executive Andrew Brant to ensure Rangiora’s after-hours facility remained a priority. He said he was reassured it was on track.

Waimakariri mayor Dan Gordon said after-hours provision was important to the community and he had been advocating for it for years.

The new 1250-square-metre facility will sit alongside the CDHB’s maternity unit and community services centre in Rangiora, bringing together existing general practices Good Street Medical and Rangiora Family Doctors. It will be open seven days week between 8am and 10pm.

EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff The new 1250-square-metre facility will sit alongside the CDHB’s maternity unit and community services centre in Rangiora.

CDHB planning, funding and decision support acting executive director Ralph La Salle said as the population of North Canterbury continued to grow rapidly, so did the need for primary healthcare.

“This will provide North Canterbury with a new, purpose-designed facility that will deliver additional primary healthcare capacity that will reduce the need for people to travel to Christchurch for urgent care,” he said.

South Link Health Services chief executive Murray Tilyard said the centre was “the third and final piece needed to complete a health hub puzzle that will meet the needs of the people of the Waimakariri and Hurunui districts”.

La Salle said South Link was a not-for-profit health provider and would invest profits back into the community to continue growing health resources.

Rangiora Family Doctors GP Lorna Martin, who has been a GP in Rangiora for 30 years, said the town was well served by medical facilities before the Canterbury earthquakes, but the need had increased massively since.

“I am committed to improving the options available,” she said.

The old Rangiora Hospital building will be removed to allow for the development, with demolition expected to take place in March after work to remove asbestos has been completed.

The new centre is expected to be completed in late 2022.