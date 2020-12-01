Doctor who performed inappropriate breast examinations named

Dr Ran Ben-Dom has been found guilty of misconduct for performing unjustified breast examinations, making inappropriate comments to patients and breaching an undertaking to his previous medical centre.

A former Kāpiti Coast doctor found guilty of performing unwanted and unnecessary breast examinations on his patients can now be named.

Ran Ben-Dom has lost his appeal against a finding of professional misconduct, been fined $5000, and ordered to pay costs of $160,000. He has also had conditions imposed on any further practice.

Ben-Dom has fought for his name to remain permanently suppressed, but Justice Robert Dobson refused, finding publication was in the best interest of the public.

A counter-appeal by The Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) seeking a 12-month suspension was not successful.

The Health Practitioner’s Tribunal found the doctor guilty of misconduct following a nine-day hearing in 2019. The penalties included censure, fines, and conditions on his further practice, including an education course and signs in his waiting and consultation rooms to advise patients he required a chaperone for intimate examinations.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Dr Ran Ben-Dom has lost his appeal in the Wellington High Court.

It also refused him permanent name suppression but the doctor immediately appealed the finding which meant his name remained secret until the Wellington High Court decision.

One of Ben-Dom’s victims said on Tuesday she was relieved the appeal was over and unsuccessful.

While she believed the doctor should have been stopped from practising, she was ecstatic he could now be named.

“In a way that’s the most important thing for me, that even if he doesn’t think he did anything wrong at least now other people know he did.”

Eight women gave evidence at the hearing, accusing him of performing unnecessary and unwanted breast examinations; making inappropriate comments about their looks, and failing to offer a chaperone. One of the women, a teenager, alleged he told her to consider masturbating. The women’s complaints spanned from 2011 to 2017.

The case was brought by the PCC, an investigatory body of the Medical Council.

The PCC said the doctor breached an undertaking to his employers that, following a raft of complaints from patients, he would “utterly avoid” raising breast cancer prevention unless it was initiated by the patient. He had also undertaken that a chaperone nurse would always be present during a physical examination.

Following his eventual firing in 2018, the Medical Council of New Zealand imposed a condition he not be allowed to have consultations with females without a chaperone. He is currently practising in the lower North Island.

Hush Naidoo/Unsplash Eight women gave evidence against the doctor at the October hearing.

The doctor appealed the outcome, costs and conditions at the Wellington High Court in October.

Much of his appeal hinged on his use of clinical breast examination (CBE) as a preventative measure, and his belief he was duty-bound to initiate discussion on the issue of breast health with patients.

CBE is a physical examination performed by a health professional; the use of the method as a legitimate screening process is contentious and experts spoke both in support and opposition of it during the November hearing.

Both the PCC and tribunal accepted there was no sexual motivation in his offending. The doctor denied all charges and said he was trying to save lives.

Ben-Dom’s lawyer, Donald Stevens QC, raised more than 20 points in the appeal and the judge rejected all but two that he said did not affect the outcome.