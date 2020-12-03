Another crate day, another nightmare for New Zealand's emergency departments

Emergency doctor Scott Pearson has seen the effects of crate day first hand.

Facial fractures, concussion, broken bones, lacerations, assault-related injuries, verbal abuse, and alcohol poisoning – all are expected to rocket at emergency departments (ED) around the country as another crate day rolls around.

The event was launched by The Rock radio station in 2009 as a publicity stunt encouraging people to mark the first Saturday of summer by buying a crate of beer.

Christchurch Hospital ED doctor Scott Pearson said the number of alcohol-related injuries seen in ED doubled on crate day compared with an average weekend in December.

Stuff Crates of Vodka Cruiser ready for sale on crate day, an event that many fear fuels binge drinking and injuries.

Comparing the most recent Saturday with the two previous crate days, there was a fivefold increase in people going to ED for alcohol-related issues.

Last Saturday the ED saw five people with alcohol-related injuries. On crate day in 2018 there were 29, while at last year’s event there were 23 injuries.

Pearson said guidelines recommended no more than three standard drinks per day for men and two for women, but a crate would contain 29 standard drinks.

“Not everybody will drink a whole crate but advertising and marketing seems to support that level of drinking.”

Pearson is among a group including ED staff, police, councils, Māori health advocates and public health workers who would like the event banned.

Pearson said injuries from dangerous drinking on crate day included those from associated violence and falls such as lacerations, broken and twisted ankles, cuts from walking on broken glass and facial fractures.

People arriving at ED heavily intoxicated suffer alcohol poisoning and risk death from choking on their own vomit.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff ED doctor Scott Pearson says crate day pushes people to drink far more than the recommended limits.

In 2019, crate day was joint top as the day with the highest number of accepted injury claims to ACC for 18- to 24-year-olds.

The Rock’s content manager, Brad King, said crate day was not sponsored or owned by The Rock and previous campaigns for the day promoted the message “that this day is about sharing a crate with your mates at your place”.

This year the station has been promoting a music countdown, “The Rock’s 100 Cratest hits”, starting from midday on Saturday.

“The Rock doesn't condone irresponsible alcohol consumption, public nuisance or binge drinking,” King said.

Stuff There are concerns about the harm that crate day can cause.

Super Liquor chief executive Campbell McMahon said the bottle store company had crate day promotions being advertised on Stuff and The Rock, and with in-store posters.

He said the company was “committed to the highest standards of responsible liquor retail and to ensuring we and our stores meet all the regulations related to the sale, advertising and promotion of alcohol, designed to minimise alcohol-related harm”.

David Ratu, a Māori health advocate and a former South Auckland Māori warden, said the day would only increase “grief” for Māori, who have a disproportionately higher rate of harm from alcohol.

“I’m fearful of what will happen. We know from past experiences of crate day that certainly domestic violence, drunk driving and any kind of violence – that tends to peak, no doubt about it.”

Ratu, who has taken a claim over the Crown's failure to protect Māori from alcohol-related harm to the Waitangi Tribunal, said he wasn’t against drinking but promotions like crate day just increased problems.

STUART GRANGE/Stuff Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Dr Nicki Jackson wants to see crate day banned.

Alcohol Healthwatch executive director Nicki Jackson said the liquor industry made more crates available – including crates of ready-to-drink premixed alcohol – for the day and made “huge profits” from it.

“It’s all geared up for this one day which is really just a promotion of heavy drinking.”

She said the fact crate day was in its 11th year showed how ineffective the Supply and Sale of Alcohol Act was in reducing binge drinking.

“No amount of host responsibility is going to curb the harm from this event.”

Cameron Burnell/Stuff Living Sober manager Lotta Dann says society has lost sight of the fact that alcohol is a drug.

Lotta Dann, an author and the manager of alcohol support group Living Sober, said it was surprising how little concern was expressed about crate day.

“What I want to know is where’s the outrage about heavy drug use being promoted? We’ve got outrage from politicians about drug testing, which is harm reduction ... Where’s the outrage here?”

Dann said society had lost sight of the fact that alcohol was a drug.

“We live in a society of double standards and it’s just craziness. And you’re loath to talk about it because there’s nothing worse than being seen as a wowser ... But bugger that – too many people are struggling.

“I’m not saying don’t drink, but don't promote binge drinking.”